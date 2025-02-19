PAK vs NZ: Glenn Phillips' spectacular catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan stuns fans in CT 2025 opener (WATCH)

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips stunned the spectators with his spectacular catch to dismiss Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

The dismissal took place in the 10th over of Pakistan’s 321-run chase when Mohammad Rizwan attempted to go for a wide shot, but he cut it fiercely as a deliberately uppercut for the ball to go towards the boundary. However, Glenn Phillips, who was positioned at the backward point, displayed his strong presence of mind and athleticism by timing his jump perfectly to pluck the ball out of thin air with one hand.

The all-rounder threw himself to the left, reached for the ball above his head and behind his body, and dived full-stretch to complete the stunning catch. Glenn Phillips was not surprised by his incredible effort as he has been doing this consistently in the field. However, the spectators who were present at the Karachi Stadium left in awe by Glenn Phillips’ catch. The video of New Zealand all-rounder’s stunning catch went viral on social media.

Watch: Glenn Phillips stunning catch

Before showcasing his athleticism and incredible effort to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan, Glenn Phillips displayed his extraordinary fielding skills with a one-hand stop off Saud Shakeel’s shot and former New Zealand cricket Simon Doull claimed on air that the all-rounder does 800 push ups a day.

Glenn Phillips flexed his muscle and played a brilliant knock of 61 off 39 balls and formed a 125-run partnership with Tom Latham to take New Zealand past the 300-run mark. Before Latham and Phillips took charge of New Zealand’s batting, opener Will Young led the Kiwis from front and scored 107 off 113 balls. Eventually, New Zealand posted a total of 320/5 in 50 overs.

Babar Azam leads Pakistan batting after four wickets

Chasing a 321-run target set by New Zealand, Pakistan lost an early wicket in Saud Shakeel for 6 at 8/1. Thereafter, Babar Azam was joined by skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. However, Rizwan had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 3 at 22/2.

Fakhar Zaman, who walked off the field due to back injury, strolled out for batting and received a huge applause from the Karachi crowd. Zaman looked in a little discomfort, but managed to get going and formed a 47-run partnership with Babar Azam for the third wicket until he was dismissed for 24 at 69/3. After Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal, Babar Azam was joined by Salman Agha to carry on Pakistan’s run-chase.

The pair managed to take the hosts past a 100-run mark in the 28th over and pair was looking to extend their partnership stand with no further fall of wickets until Agha was dismissed for 42 at 127/4.

