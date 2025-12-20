D Gukesh defeated Alireza Firouzja, but Triveni Continental Kings still beat PBG Alaskan Knights 10-9 to lead the Global Chess League. upGrad Mumba Masters are close behind after an 11-6 win over Ganges Grandmasters, keeping the title race tight.

World Champion D Gukesh avenged his loss against Alireza Firouzja in the reverse fixture but defending champions Triveni Continental Kings did enough to beat PBG Alaskan Knights 10-9 to stay on top of the leader board after match day 6 while upGrad Mumba Masters keep up the pressure on the leaders with a 11-6 win over Ganges Grandmasters in the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and (International Chess Federation) FIDE.

With the third edition of the GCL entering the second leg of the group stage, Triveni Continental Kings had an opportunity to extend their lead over Mumba Masters as they were to play two matches in a day, as per a press release. But the champions first suffered a reversal against Alpine SG Pipers after their iconic player Alireza Firouzja, went down against Fabiano Caruana, and the team needed a win against Alaskan Knights to keep their nose ahead of Mumba Masters, who had taken the top spot for a brief period after their win over Ganges Grandmasters.

Triveni Continental Kings vs PBG Alaskan Knights

The Continental Kings opened up a six-point advantage with Alexandra Kosteniuk beating Sara Khadem and Wei Yi getting the better of Arjun Erigaisi. However, Kateryna Lagno scored four points for the Knights with a win over Zhu Jiner to bring the team back in the match.

Gukesh Avenges Loss

Gukesh, who had lost to Alireza in the first half of the tournament, played a solid game with black and made the most of his time advantage to inflict a second loss on the 22-year-old in a day in a rook-pawn endgame. But Gukesh's victory wasn't enough for the Knights to seal their third successive win as Vidit Gujarathi finally found that winning momentum as he defeated Leinier Dominguez in 39 moves to ensure that his team stayed on top with 15 match points.

Vidit Gujarathi Seals Victory

Vidit, who was named the Player of the Match, said, "It's a relief. It feels like you are climbing a mountain, and you get an oxygen cylinder. Today, I was very upset after the first game, and I am really happy that my win counted for the team."

Mumba Masters Overcome Grandmasters

Earlier, GM Wesley So, Player of the Match Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Koneru Humpy won their respective games to help Mumba Masters get the better of Ganges Grandmasters. On the icon board, Viswanathan Anand managed to build pressure on Maxime Vachier-Lagrave but could not convert with black pieces.

Knights' Earlier Win

In the day's other match, PBG Alaskan Knights had defeated Fyers American Gambits 9-7 thanks to Arjun Erigaisi beating Vladislav Artemiev and Sara Khadem turning the tables on Teodora Injac. (ANI)