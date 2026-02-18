Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt accused the PIF of mismanagement and mental torture on an Australia tour, alleging players had to clean toilets. A PSB official confirmed the PIF cancelled paid hotel bookings, leaving players stranded.

Pakistan men's hockey skipper Ammad Shakeel Butt made serious allegations against the team management and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PIF) for mismanagement and mental torture of players who were on a tour to Australia for the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 Hobart leg.

There were reports that the Pakistani hockey players were left to fend for themselves as they were not able to get proper accomodation in the Aussie land due to PIF's failure to pay bills to the hotel where they were to stay. Speaking in a press conference at Lahore Airport, Butt confirmed that all these reports were indeed true and players experienced a lot of things not befitting a national-level professional athlete. He questioned the federation on how players could actually play well "after cleaning toilets and washing kitchenware".

Allegations of mistreatment and division

He also alleged that the players had to wash their own clothes and had to clean washrooms before heading out to play. As quoted by Geo News, Pakistani hockey skipper said, "These are the boys who work strenuously for the sake of their country. How can restrictions be imposed upon them? And, how can they play after cleaning toilets and washing kitchenware?"

Ammad also made allegation against the team management of turning the players into "mental patients", by telling the players that they would have to look after their food and nutrition needs within 115 dollars. The skipper was also frustrated by management's alleged attempt to cause a divide within the team by asking players to choose between players or the management. "The federation asked every player separately if they are with the federation or the captain," he alleged, while asserting that the entire team was with him. "We were told not to speak to the media or face a ban. I do not accept the PHF's code of conduct. I am under no pressure," he continued. "We know the wrongs committed against us," he added.

Pakistan Sports Board blames PHF, vows inquiry

Also, Noorish Sabah, the Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), who was at the airport to received the players, confirmed that the PSB had made arrangements and payments for hotel bookings in Australia, but had been subsequently cancelled by PHF. "The team management lied to us. If food and accommodation are not up to standard, performance will inevitably suffer.," said Noorish.

Noorish also said that the board had taken enough steps for providing facilities to the players and the PHF was responsible for everything players had to face. She also assured that a comprehensive inquiry report will be provided to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that such treatment of national-level athletes is intolerable. The PSB official also urged the higher authorities to notice the wrongs meted out to the players. The PSB official also demanded that the higher authorities take notice of the wrongs committed against the players.

Butt hopeful for future with foreign coach

But despite all this negativity surrounding the tour, Butt expressed confidence in his side's ability to do well in this year's World Cup and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, but stressed that the team needed a foreign coach to bring them back on right track. (ANI)