Indian cricketers and head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and others expressed their sorrow over the terror attack on tourists.

Former and current players of the Indian Cricket Team, along with national team head coach Gautam Gambhir, expressed their sorrow and anguish over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official media handle and said that he was "deeply saddened" after coming across the terror attack news in J&K.

"Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag were some of the other players who expressed their thoughts on this horrific incident.

"Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses. It's heartbreaking to see and hear about what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there a couple of days ago -- this pain feels too close," Irfan Pathan expressed.

"Deeply pained to hear of the reprehensible terrorist attack on innocent tourists in #Pahalgam. My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured,' Virender Sehwag wrote in a post on X.

Men in Blue vice-captain Shubman Gill and right-hand wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul also took to X and prayed for the families of the victims.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the terrorist attack in Kashmir. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength," KL Rahul said.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country," Shubman Gill stated.

In a post on X, Indian Team head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike.”

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. The Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack. Minister Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening for a security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Narendra Modi holds meeting after returning from Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a briefing meeting at the Palam Airport, on his arrival from Saudi Arabia, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

PM Modi arrived in the national capital, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (ANI)

