Lavanya, a Malayali woman from Kannur, narrowly escaped the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Her decision to stop for food delayed her journey just enough to avoid the violence, which claimed the lives of several tourists.

New Delhi: Lavanya, a native of Kannur, Kerala, recounted a narrow escape from the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to Asianet News, she revealed that she and her family are currently staying at a resort in Pahalgam but have chosen not to venture outside due to fear.

Lavanya and her group of 11 arrived in Kashmir on Saturday and had planned to explore Pahalgam over two days. The group had set out for sightseeing yesterday morning when the attack occurred. However, they made an unscheduled stop for food, which delayed their journey by about an hour—a decision Lavanya credits with saving their lives.

“Had we not stopped for food, we might have been caught in the middle of the attack. In that one-hour difference, we were spared. It felt like God came in the form of food to save us,” Lavanya emotionally shared.

As they were on their way to Pahalgam, the group noticed several people returning in the opposite direction. Some even advised them to turn back, though no one could clearly explain the reason. When they asked their taxi driver, he downplayed the situation, saying it was a minor issue and there was no need to worry.

Despite the reassurances, Lavanya’s group decided not to take any risks and turned back halfway. They noticed helicopters and CRPF vehicles heading toward the area. Only after returning to their resort did they realize the gravity of the situation.

Terrorists on Tuesday (April 22) afternoon opened fire on tourists in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, leaving at least 26 dead. The area has been sealed, and a search operation is currently underway to track down the attackers. Security forces have intensified checking at all exit routes to prevent the terrorists from fleeing.