The ISSO's North Region U-9 and U-11 Swimming & Athletics Championship at Pathways School Gurgaon saw 400+ young athletes compete. The British School emerged as the Overall Champion in both sports, reflecting ISSO's grassroots development focus.

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully conducted the North Region Under-9 and Under-11 Swimming and Athletics Championship at Pathways School Gurgaon, bringing together over 400 young athletes from leading schools across the region.

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Focus on Grassroots Development

The championship reflected ISSO's strong focus on grassroots development, with the Under-9 and Under-11 categories being treated as key priority segments. ISSO firmly believes that early exposure to structured competition plays a crucial role in identifying and nurturing young talent, helping build a strong foundation for future sporting excellence, as per a press release. These junior competitions are designed not only to develop athletic skills but also to instil essential life values such as discipline, confidence, teamwork, and resilience from an early age.

Athletics Championship Results

In Athletics, The British School emerged as the Overall Champion, followed by Pathways School Gurgaon as the Overall Runner-up, while Strawberry Fields International School, Chandigarh, secured the second runner-up position.

Individual Athletics Champions

In individual categories, Ziann Shiv Gambhir (The British School) and Lieh Sharma (The British School) were crowned champions in the Under-9 boys and girls categories, respectively. In the Under-11 category, Aveer Singh (The British School) and Aryan Naman (Mayo College) shared top honours in the boys category, while Seima Ito (The British School) clinched the title in the girls category.

Swimming Championship Results

In Swimming, The British School once again dominated as the Overall Champion, with Pathways School Gurgaon finishing as the Overall Runner-up and Prometheus School, Noida securing the second runner-up position.

Individual Swimming Champions

Aahan Malik (Prometheus School, Noida) and Ziann Shiv Gambhir (The British School) emerged as champions in the Under-9 boys category, while Sarah Dewan (Pathways School, Gurgaon) topped the Under-9 girls category. In the Under-11 category, Ayansh Bhagat (DPS International) won the boys title, and Seima Ito (The British School) secured the top spot in the girls category.

A Platform for Growth and Character Building

On the occasion, Captain Rohit Sen Bajaj, Director of Pathways School Gurgaon, said, "Sports play a transformative role in shaping young minds, building character, and preparing students for challenges both on and off the field. Events like these not only provide a platform for competition but also help children grow in confidence and learn the value of discipline and sportsmanship."

ISSO's Vision for Youth Sports

The successful execution of the North Region championship stands as a testament to ISSO's vision of creating a structured and inclusive sporting ecosystem, where every young athlete is given the opportunity to learn, compete, and grow. With increasing participation at the grassroots level, ISSO continues to strengthen its commitment to making sport an integral part of every child's educational journey. (ANI)