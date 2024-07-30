'Shooters continue to make us proud!': PM congratulates Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have won the bronze medal in 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event defeating South Korea comprehensively on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a special message on social media for the two shooters.

The Indian duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. They defeated the South Korean duo of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal match as India won the second medal at the Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian mixed shooting duo for winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

In a post on X. Modi praised their dedication and consistency, noting that this marks Manu Bhaker’s second consecutive Olympic medal.

“Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted. For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication,” he said.

Bhaker's performance comes two days after a historic bronze in the individual 10m air pistol event, where she became the first Indian woman shooter to clinch an Olympic medal. With today’s achievement, India’s medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 reaches 2, as the focus shifts to the rest of the contingent aiming for a double-digit total.

Norman Pritchard, a British-Indian athlete, was the only other Indian to achieve a double medal feat at the Olympics, winning two silver medals in the 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. Bhaker's accomplishment, however, stands out as the first by an independent India.

