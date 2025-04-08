Match your saree color with the right lipstick shade: Tips inside

Lifestyle
If you're unsure which lipstick color to wear with a saree or outfit, these tips will help. Pair a yellow saree with baby pink, red, or coral shades.
Many women prefer wearing white sarees according to today's trends but are unsure which lipstick color to choose. Opt for classic red or pink shades.
With a brown saree, choose chocolate brown lipstick and nude shades instead of pink and red. This will give your look a perfect touch.
With a peach-colored saree, you can choose nude peach or soft pink shades. This will give your look a classic touch. Follow these tips for a model-like look.
With a blue or royal blue saree, choose nude peach or soft pink lipstick shades for a stylish and glamorous look.
With a black saree, you can choose classic red, nude peach, or wine-colored lipstick. This will give your look a classic touch. Follow these tips for an actress look.
