Lifestyle

Match your saree color with the right lipstick shade: Tips inside

Matching Lipstick with a Yellow Saree

If you're unsure which lipstick color to wear with a saree or outfit, these tips will help. Pair a yellow saree with baby pink, red, or coral shades.

What Lipstick to Wear with a White Saree

Many women prefer wearing white sarees according to today's trends but are unsure which lipstick color to choose. Opt for classic red or pink shades.

Matching Lipstick Shade with a Brown Saree

With a brown saree, choose chocolate brown lipstick and nude shades instead of pink and red. This will give your look a perfect touch.

Lipstick Shade for a Peach Colored Saree

With a peach-colored saree, you can choose nude peach or soft pink shades. This will give your look a classic touch. Follow these tips for a model-like look.

What Lipstick to Wear with a Blue Saree

With a blue or royal blue saree, choose nude peach or soft pink lipstick shades for a stylish and glamorous look.

What Color Lipstick to Wear with a Black Saree

With a black saree, you can choose classic red, nude peach, or wine-colored lipstick. This will give your look a classic touch. Follow these tips for an actress look.

