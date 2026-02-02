Martin Odegaard’s unexpected absence against Leeds has sparked debate about his role at Arsenal and raised questions over a potential summer move, with Real Madrid mentioned as a possible destination.

Martin Odegaard’s absence from Arsenal’s starting lineup against Leeds United has triggered fresh debate about his standing within Mikel Arteta’s squad. The decision surprised many observers, given the midfielder’s consistent presence and long‑held captaincy role.

Arteta has generally shown unwavering faith in Odegaard, continuing to select him even during periods of inconsistency across the team. His leadership has been valued by the club, and his performances have not been poor. Yet his omission coincided with Kai Havertz’s return from injury, with the German starting ahead of him. Arsenal’s strong display without their captain has intensified speculation.

The move has prompted discussion about whether Odegaard’s influence is diminishing. When a player of his stature is left out unexpectedly, questions naturally arise about long‑term plans. Reports suggest he could be considered for a return to Real Madrid, where he previously played before joining Arsenal.

According to speculation, Odegaard may depart the Emirates in the summer regardless of whether Arsenal secure the Premier League title. A move back to Madrid is presented as a possible option, with the midfielder potentially viewing it as an opportunity to complete unfinished business.

From Arsenal’s perspective, losing a player of Odegaard’s quality would not be taken lightly. His contributions and leadership have been central to the team’s progress. However, if the squad continues to perform strongly without him, the club may be open to a sale should a suitable offer arrive.

The situation remains uncertain, but Odegaard’s omission has undeniably added intrigue to discussions about his future. His established role as captain contrasts with the reality of being left out in a key fixture, and that tension has fuelled speculation about what lies ahead.