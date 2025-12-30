Gary Lineker praises Bukayo Saka’s creativity but warns his lack of goalscoring presence could hurt Arsenal.

Gary Lineker has pointed out what he sees as a key weakness in Bukayo Saka’s game, despite the Arsenal winger continuing to play a decisive role for the club in recent weeks.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the former England striker praised Saka’s creativity but noted that his involvement in chance creation has limited his presence in goalscoring positions. “Saka does deliver a lot, but he’s not really getting on the end of things at the moment,” Lineker said.

Saka has been central to Arsenal’s attacking setup this season, averaging 2.4 chances created per game, the highest in the squad. His importance was evident in the Gunners’ 2-1 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, where he assisted Martin Odegaard for the opening goal. However, Lineker stressed that while Saka’s creativity is undeniable, his recent lack of goals is a concern.

It has been nearly a month since Saka last scored for Arsenal, with his most recent strike coming against Brentford earlier in December. Across 24 appearances in all competitions this season, the Hale End graduate has recorded seven goals and five assists.

The Brighton match also marked the end of another unwanted streak for Saka. His assist for Odegaard was his first in a Premier League home fixture at the Emirates Stadium in over a year. The winger had gone 14 home league appearances without registering an assist, with his previous one dating back to November 23, 2024, against Nottingham Forest.

Despite breaking that run, Saka’s overall performance against Brighton showed his attacking intent. He attempted seven shots on goal, the most by any Arsenal player in a single game this season. His contribution helped secure a crucial win, with Odegaard’s strike and Georginio Rutter’s own goal sealing the result.

Since making his debut, Saka has become one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers. To date, he has registered 75 assists in 286 appearances for the club, alongside his growing goal tally.