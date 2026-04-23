The NRAI National Judges Course 2026 commenced in Delhi NCR, gathering aspiring and existing technical officials. The course, running until April 26, is part of NRAI's efforts to develop competent judges and strengthen the sport's technical ecosystem.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) National Judges Course 2026, the second National Judges Course of the year under the NRAI Education Program, commenced here yesterday at the Goldfinch Hotel in Delhi NCR. According to a release, the course, which will run until April 26th, will bring together aspiring and existing technical officials from across the country.

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Course Details and Objectives

The opening ceremony was graced by Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, and Rajiv Bhatia, Secretary, NRAI, who formally declared the course open. The program will be conducted by experts Dhiraj Singh and Arun Wareshi, who will guide participants through the technical and practical aspects of officiating in shooting sports.

This initiative is part of NRAI's continued efforts to strengthen the technical ecosystem of the sport in India by developing qualified and competent judges. Participants of this course will also have the opportunity to progress further and take part in the forthcoming ISSF 'B' Judges Course scheduled for June 2026.

NRAI Leadership on Enhancing Indian Shooting

The Critical Role of Judges

Addressing the participants, Pawan Kumar Singh emphasised the critical role played by judges and juries in ensuring fairness, integrity, and the smooth conduct of competitions. He highlighted that, as shooting continues to be one of India's most successful Olympic sports, the contribution of well-trained technical officials becomes even more vital in maintaining global standards.

Celebrating NRAI's Legacy

Speaking on the occasion, he also reflected on NRAI's legacy, stating, "The NRAI was established in 1951 under the leadership of eminent personalities like G.V. Mavalankar, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, G.B. Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Shri. Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with several distinguished freedom fighters and national leaders, laid the foundation of this great institution. As we celebrate 75 years of NRAI, we remain committed to carrying forward its vision and values."

Future Initiatives and Grassroots Expansion

Highlighting future initiatives, he added that NRAI has set an ambitious target of introducing 7.5 lakh new school students to shooting this year, aiming to expand the grassroots base and identify new talent across the country. He noted that trained judges and officials will play a crucial role in supporting this expansion and ensuring structured, high-quality competitions at all levels.

Aligning with Global Standards

The NRAI National Judges Course continues to be a key pillar in building a robust and professional officiating framework, aligning Indian shooting with international standards and preparing the next generation of technical officials. (ANI)