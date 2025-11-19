Image Credit : Getty

At the heart of Arsenal’s AI revolution are tailor-made performance models created by the club’s own data scientists. These programs collect vast amounts of information daily, including GPS sprint maps, recovery times, energy outputs, biomechanical readings, match actions, and even micro-movements during training drills.

Unlike traditional analysis, which often relies on video clips and subjective judgment, these systems digest tens of thousands of data points per session. The models learn patterns about fatigue signals, mechanical inefficiencies, and subtle warning signs invisible to the human eye. This allows Arsenal to prepare for what is about to happen, rather than simply reacting to past events.