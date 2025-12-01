Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to return for India's T20I series against South Africa. He will first play for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Dec 2 to prove his fitness after recovering from a quadricep injury.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to make a comeback for India against South Africa in the upcoming T20I series starting from December 9. Hardik is set to play for his domestic side Baroda first in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) against Punjab on December 2 to assess his fitness.

According to BCCI sources, he has received clearance from the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru to play. With the BCCI set to announce the T20 series squad soon, the selectors will keep a close eye on Pandya's fitness and performance in SMAT.

Injury and Rehabilitation

Hardik's last appearance was for India at the Asia Cup, during their Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on September 26. He has been out of action since then owing to a left quadricep injury. He began his rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on October 15, pausing for a three-day Diwali break before resuming his fitness regimen from October 21 to November 29.

Hardik's availability for Baroda and whether he can appear in any further fixtures will depend on whether and when he is called up to join the India squad for preparation.

Pandya's Impressive T20 Record

One of India's heavyweights in T20S, Pandya has slammed 1860 runs in 120 games at an average of 27.35 and a strike rate of 141.01, with five fifties under his belt.

Pandya has delivered equally with the ball, scalping 98 wickets in 108 innings at an average of 26.58 with three four-wicket hauls under his belt. Pandya is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format, only behind Jasprit Bumrah (99) and Arshdeep Singh (105).

Baroda lost their opening encounters against Bengal and Puducherry at the SMAT - by six wickets and 17 runs, respectively - but have bounced back to win against Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)