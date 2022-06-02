Tottenham fans ecstatic after Son Heung-Min given South Korea's top sporting honour

Son Heung-min was given the Cheongnyong Medal by President Yoon Suk-yeol before South Korea's friendly against Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was awarded South Korea's highest sporting honour on Thursday, days after the sensational player became the first Asian to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

The 29-year-old, who scored 23 league goals for the north London club this season, was given the coveted Cheongnyong Medal by President Yoon Suk-yeol ahead of South Korea's friendly against Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Son, dressed in to impress in a suit, walked into the packed stadium with the crowd cheering the striker. One placard supporting the Tottenham star in the stands read, "We are living in the era of world-class Son Heung-min."

Spectators roared as the president clipped the medal on Son's chest. Yoon had congratulated Son for his achievement on Facebook, calling it a "joyous occasion to be celebrated by the entire Asian football community".

Previous medal recipients include two-time Olympic gold medallist figure skater Yuna Kim and golfer Pak Se-ri.

The Tottenham forward, who shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, has been impressive this season and played a crucial role in ensuring the Lilly Whites book their berth in next year's Champions League.

Here's a look at some of the reactions by Tottenham fans on Twitter upon Son receiving the top sporting honour of his country: