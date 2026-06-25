This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player ever to score in six different FIFA World Cups, a record that's hard for anyone else to even dream of.

Lisbon:Nike is celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible career with a special gift. The sports giant has launched special edition boots, the 'Gold Mercurial Superfly RGN', to honour the Portuguese superstar. This comes after CR7 made history by becoming the first player ever to score in six different World Cups, a record that's hard for anyone else to even dream of.

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Reports suggest that Ronaldo will debut these golden boots this Sunday in Portugal's World Cup group stage match against Colombia. According to the sports website 'Footy Headlines', the boots are designed in a stunning metallic gold colour with white details.

They feature a soft upper finish for better ball control, Flywire support, and a 3/4-length Air Zoom unit. These special edition boots were released worldwide on Wednesday and are priced at $300, which is about ₹28,343. It's worth noting that Ronaldo has a lifetime contract with Nike.

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Portugal is coming off a big win in the World Cup group stage, where they thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 to mark their first victory in the tournament. This was a strong comeback for Roberto Martinez's team after they drew their first match against DR Congo.

Ronaldo led the charge with a double, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leão also found the net. An own goal from Uzbekistan's goalkeeper, Abduvohid Nematov, sealed their massive defeat.