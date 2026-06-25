Neymar returned from a major ACL injury, making his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Brazil's 3-0 win over Scotland. He posted 'REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE' as Brazil, powered by a Vinicius brace, topped their group and advanced.

Brazil star Neymar shared a message on social media after making his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after his side secured a place in the knockout stage of the global tournament. Following Brazil's convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland, Neymar took to Instagram and posted a brief but powerful message: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) Neymar took the field for Brazil for the first time since 2023 as the 34-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages. Neymar marked his return to the field after recovering from a calf injury, after he missed the first two Group C matches.

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Neymar's Long Road to Recovery

Neymar not only marked his first appearance in the ongoing World Cup but also marked his return to action for the first time since October 2023, when he sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The injury ruled him out for an extended period and limited his involvement in Brazil's qualification campaign.

Neymar entered the field in the 76th minute of the match against Scotland as he substituted Matheus Cunha. The forward came on to make his fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, completing a remarkable milestone in his international career. He has now featured in the 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions of the tournament.

Brazil Dominates Scotland to Top Group C

Coming to the Brazil vs Scotland match, Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C match, securing top spot in the group and advancing to the knockout stage alongside Morocco. Vinicius starred with a first-half brace, opening the scoring in the seventh minute and heading in his second just before half-time, before Matheus Cunha added a third goal after the break. The win also saw Brazil dominate proceedings, with Scotland struggling to create clear chances despite a few late efforts.

The match also marked a historic milestone for Vinicius, who became the first Brazilian in 24 years to score in each of the nation's first three World Cup matches, equalling the feat of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo from 2002. He also became only the fifth Brazilian overall to achieve the record.

Brazil finished the group stage with seven points, while Scotland must now wait to see if their three-point tally is enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. (ANI)