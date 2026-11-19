India captain Shubman Gill expressed clear frustration with the on-field umpire following a controversial DRS decision that denied Jasprit Bumrah the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Fans have also questioned the Snickometer technology on social media, claiming there was a visible gap between the bat and the ball.

India captain Shubman Gill appeared to have expressed his frustration with the on-field umpire after a controversial DRS verdict denied Jasprit Bumrah a crucial breakthrough against New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.

After opting to bowl first, India pacers ripped through New Zealand’s batting line-up, reducing the hosts to 70/5 in 28.2 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge with three early wickets of Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Bundell, putting early pressure on the visitors’ middle order.

However, New Zealand’s batting has been revived through an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Henry Nicholls (113) and Glenn Phillips (86), as the hosts posted a total of 243/5 in 82 overs on Day 1 of the opening Test.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Srinath to Join Top 10 Test Wicket-Takers

Gill’s Animated Argument With Umpire Over DRS Call

As India pacers made early inroads before New Zealand began to rebuild, Shubman Gill found himself at the centre of a heated on-field exchange with on-field umpire Richard Illingworth after a DRS call went against the visitors.

The incident took place in the 31st over of New Zealand’s innings when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a delivery that nipped back sharply and struck Glenn Phillips on the back pad. India appealed for DRS, believing that the ball had hit Phillips' pad without making contact with the bat.

However, the giant screen showed a spike on the Snickometer as the ball passed close to the bat, indicating a possible inside edge. The third umpire, Paul Reiffel, upheld Illingworth’s original not-out decision after the review suggested that Phillips had edged the ball onto his pad, leaving India without a successful review.

Then, Shubman Gill had an animated exchange with on-field umpire Richard Illingworth, questioning the decision and appearing unconvinced by the third umpire’s verdict. He was visibly frustrated as he gestured towards the giant screen, insisting that there was a gap between the bat and ball.

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite Shubman Gill’s argument, the on-field umpire Richard Illingworth stood by his original decision, and Glenn Phillips continued his innings. Gill eventually walked away by shaking his head, while the failed review left India with one fewer DRS opportunity.

Phillips survived the DRS call and went on to score an unbeaten 94 off 182 deliveries, including 13 boundaries.

‘No Bat Involved’: Fans Question Snickometer After Phillips Survives

India skipper Shubman Gill’s animated reaction to the DRS verdict sparked widespread debate among cricket fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many questioning the reliability of the Snickometer technology and insisting that Glenn Phillips should have been given out.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed disbelief over the third umpire’s decision, arguing that there was no contact between the bat and ball and that Phillips should have been given out, while others questioned the Snickometer technology, with some calling the verdict a poor decision by the third umpire.

Another section of fans criticised the use of the technology, with some calling for it to be scrapped and arguing that the decision was incorrect despite the available replays. Several also praised Gill for questioning the verdict and standing by his team's appeal.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, India pacers will look to break the 173-run partnership early on Day 2 and restrict New Zealand to a manageable first-innings total, while Gill's side will aim to regain control of the contest at the Basin Reserve.

Also Read: Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips Rescue NZ vs India in Wellington