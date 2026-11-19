New Zealand recovered from 60/4 to 140/5 on Day 1 of the first Test against India. Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips built a resilient, unbeaten 70-run partnership at Basin Reserve to steady the hosts against India's pace attack.

Nicholls and Phillips Lead New Zealand Fightback Against India Test

New Zealand staged a remarkable fightback against India in the opening Test of the series, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips leading a spirited recovery to take the hosts to 140/5 at Tea on Day 1 at the Basin Reserve on Thursday. After India won the toss and opted to bowl, the visitors' pace attack made an immediate impact, reducing New Zealand to 60/4 in the first session. However, the hosts turned things around after lunch, adding 80 runs while losing just one wicket in a dominant second-session display.

Nicholls led the resurgence with a composed and disciplined half-century, showcasing textbook Test-match batting by playing the ball late, getting firmly behind the line and refusing to give the Indian bowlers easy opportunities. At the other end, Phillips provided the perfect counterbalance with an attacking approach, staying busy at the crease, rotating the strike and capitalising on scoring opportunities to keep the scoreboard moving.

At the end of the second session, New Zealand had reached 140/5 in 47 overs, with Nicholls unbeaten on 66 off 129 deliveries, including eight boundaries, while Phillips was batting on 42 off 60 balls, having struck seven fours. The duo had also stitched together an unbeaten 70-run partnership to put New Zealand back on track. Earlier, India's pace attack kept the hosts under pressure with regular breakthroughs. Jasprit Bumrah provided the early momentum by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck before removing Daryl Mitchell, while Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj also chipped in with wickets. New Zealand suffered further setbacks as Rachin Ravindra departed for 15, Mitchell managed just one run, and Tom Blundell was dismissed for five, leaving the hosts struggling at 70/5. However, Nicholls and Phillips displayed composure and intent to deny India further success in the second session, shifting the momentum towards New Zealand. For India, Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj claimed one wicket apiece.