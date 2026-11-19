Jasprit Bumrah has entered India's top 10 list of Test wicket-takers, surpassing Javagal Srinath. The pacer reached this milestone during the first Test match against New Zealand in Wellington, securing crucial wickets for his team.

Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Srinath to Join Top 10 Test Wicket-Takers

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah overtook former pacer Javagal Srinath to enter the top 10 wicket-takers for India in Test cricket. Bumrah achieved this feat during his side's first Test against New Zealand at Wellington, taking 3/52 in his 17 overs. During his spell, he got crucial wickets of skipper Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell.

In 53 Tests for India, Bumrah has taken 257 wickets at an average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 42.75, with best figures of 6/27. He has also taken seven four-fers and 16 five-wicket hauls in the format. He is the 10th-highest wicket-taker in the format. He has overtaken Srinath, who had taken 236 scalps in 67 Tests. Among the top 10 wicket-takers, Bumrah's bowling average and strike rate are the best. India's highest wicket-taker in Tests is spinner Anil Kumble, with 619 scalps in 132 Tests at an average of 29.65, including 31 four-wicket hauls, 35 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-fers, with best bowling figures of 10/74. India's most successful pacer is Kapil Dev, with 434 wickets in 131 Tests at an average of 29.64, with 17 four-fers, 23 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls, including best figures of 9/83.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bumrah's spell reduced Kiwis to 70/5 in 28.2 overs. However, Henry Nicholls (113* off 221 balls, with 14 fours) and Glenn Phillips (94* off 182 balls, with 13 fours) helped the Kiwis produce an incredible fightback with an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket. NZ was 243/5 to end the day one. While Henry reached his 12th Test ton, Phillips is marching towards his second Test ton. (ANI)