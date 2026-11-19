Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a brilliant recovery for New Zealand on Day 1 of the Wellington Test against India, adding an unbeaten 173 runs to rescue the hosts from 70/5 to 243/5 at the Basin Reserve.

Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips Rescue NZ vs India in Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips produced a remarkable fightback to put New Zealand in a strong position at 243/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. At stumps on Day 1, New Zealand were 243/5 after 82 overs, with Nicholls 113 and Phillips closing in on his century at 94 unbeaten on the crease.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India made an impressive start with their pace attack exploiting the conditions to put the hosts under considerable pressure. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, dismissing New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over before Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway for four. The visitors continued to dominate the opening session as Akash Deep dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 15, while Bumrah struck again to send Daryl Mitchell back for just one run. New Zealand went into lunch at 60/4, with India firmly in control. However, the hosts' troubles deepened after the break as Bumrah dismissed Tom Blundell for five, reducing New Zealand to 70/5 in 28.2 overs.

With the innings in danger of collapsing, Nicholls and Phillips joined forces to script a remarkable recovery. The duo displayed excellent composure and determination, combining solid defensive technique with positive strokeplay to gradually wrestle back control from the Indian bowlers. Nicholls led the resurgence with a magnificent century, remaining unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. The left-handed batter showcased tremendous patience and discipline, playing the ball late and getting firmly behind the line to counter India's pace attack. At the other end, Phillips complemented him brilliantly with an unbeaten 94 off 182 balls, striking 13 boundaries. He brought an attacking dimension to the partnership, rotating the strike effectively and capitalising on scoring opportunities to keep the scoreboard moving. The pair stitched together an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket off 322 deliveries, completely shifting the momentum in New Zealand's favour after the hosts had slipped to 70/5. Their stand also ensured that India went wicketless in the final phase of the day, despite Shubman Gill rotating his bowling options in search of a breakthrough. For India, Bumrah was the standout performer with figures of 3/52 from 17 overs, while Kamboj claimed one wicket for 57 runs. Akash Deep also picked up a wicket. What began as a dominant day for India turned into a memorable fightback from New Zealand, with the hosts firmly regaining control through Nicholls and Phillips' outstanding partnership.