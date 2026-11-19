Matchweek 11 features Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United debut at Anfield, Arsenal's quest for a tenth win in eleven games, and crucial clashes involving Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham as the 2026/27 season intensifies.

Arsenal Seek Historic Win as Pochettino Debuts for Manchester United

Matchweek 11 of the 2026/27 Premier League season brings several notable fixtures. Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Manchester United for the first time at Anfield, Arsenal visit Newcastle United looking to become only the fifth side to win 10 of their first 11 games, while Unai Emery will take charge of his 150th Premier League game for Aston Villa. Elsewhere, Manchester City host Fulham, having won their last 20 meetings in all competitions, the longest such run in English football. Ipswich Town visit Tottenham Hotspur having conceded in each of their last 29 league games, and Chelsea look to get back to winning ways. Here are the key Opta facts ahead of the weekend.

Manchester City v Fulham

City have won their last 20 games against Fulham in all competitions (last 17 in the league), the longest winning streak one team has had against another in English football. Fulham have conceded in each of their last 32 league games against City (80 goals), as per a press release. City have lost their last three league games this season, while Fulham are unbeaten in their last four (W2 D2). Only Newcastle United (20) have faced more shots from fast breaks in the Premier League this season than Manchester City (17).

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Unai Emery will take charge of his 150th Premier League game for Villa (W76 D33 L40), only the second manager to do so after Martin O’Neill. Only Erling Haaland (9) and Alexander Isak (7) have scored more Premier League goals this season than Villa’s Nicolas Jackson (6). Villa have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Sunderland (W5 D6), going down 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in January 2016.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth are unbeaten in all eight league games against Forest (W4 D4) and are aiming to win five successive top-flight games for the first time. Only Arsenal (67), Manchester City (59), and Brighton and Hove Albion (50) have collected more Premier League points in 2026 than Bournemouth (49). No player has more goal involvements in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth forward Evanilson (9 – 5 goals, 4 assists). Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner is set to take charge of his 100th Premier League game (W33 D32 L34), though he’s yet to win against Bournemouth in the competition (D3 L2).

Chelsea v Leeds United

Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 home games against Leeds in all competitions. However, Leeds avoided defeat in both league meetings with Chelsea last season. Leeds have conceded just eight league goals, with only Arsenal (5) and Brighton (7) conceding fewer. Goalkeeper James Trafford has the best save ratio in the league (81.4%). The Blues average 1.8 goals per league game with João Pedro in the starting XI since the start of last season, compared to 0.9 goals without him starting.

Coventry City v Crystal Palace

Coventry have lost just one of their six Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W2 D3). This is the first meeting between the sides in any competition since March 2012. Palace have conceded 24 goals in 10 league games, their most at this stage of a season since 1980-81. Jack Rudoni is his team’s leading shot taker (17) and chance creator (17) this season. He is also the only Coventry City player to score more than once in the league this season (3).

Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town

Spurs have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Ipswich, though the exception was a 4-1 win in their last meeting in February 2025. Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus has scored in both of his two Premier League appearances against Ipswich, each for West Ham in 2024-25. Ipswich Town have conceded in each of their last 29 Premier League games, and only four teams have ever gone 30-plus consecutive matches in the competition without a shutout.

Newcastle United v Arsenal

No side has lost more Premier League home games in 2026 than Newcastle United (7), who have lost both of their last two at St. James’ Park without scoring. Arsenal can become only the fifth side to reach 10 wins in as few as 11 games, after Chelsea in 2005-06, Manchester City in 2011-12 and 2017-18, and Liverpool in 2019-20. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s next win will be his 159th as a manager in the Premier League. It will take him above Mark Hughes (158) into outright 10th for wins by managers in the competition’s history.

Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion

This is the first ever top-flight meeting between Hull and Brighton, and first in any competition since a goalless draw in the Championship in February 2016. Hull rank bottom of the Premier League this season for shots (103), touches in the opponent’s box (182), and expected goals (9.5), while Brighton are second for shots (169) and xG (19.4). Pascal Gross leads the 2026-27 Premier League for chances created overall (29) and in open play (23). He has 87 Premier League goal involvements (35 goals, 52 assists), the joint-most by a German in the competition (level with Mesut Özil).

Liverpool v Manchester United

This will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of Manchester United – the first ever manager to see his first league game with the club come against Liverpool. Manchester United are winless in eight Premier League matches (D5 L3), the joint-longest ongoing run of any side this season. The Red Devils last had a longer winless league run between November 1989 and February 1990 (11 in a row). Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than he has versus any other opponent (5), netting in each of his last three against the Red Devils.

Brentford v Everton

Brentford are winless in their last four league games against Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium (D3 L1). Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt has made more interceptions than any other player in the Premier League this season (27), while in second is Everton defender James Tarkowski (23). Thierno Barry’s six goals are the most by a player in Everton’s first 10 Premier League games of a season since Dominic Calvert-Lewin in 2020-21 (10).