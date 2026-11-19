Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni ends his 19-season IPL career, transitioning to a mentor role for Chennai Super Kings. Known for his finishing ability, Dhoni leaves behind a legacy of five titles and unforgettable match-winning performances.

MS Dhoni Concludes Illustrious 19 Season IPL Journey With CSK Role

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): With Chennai Super Kings leaving MS Dhoni out of their retention list ahead of the 2027 IPL auction and naming him as a team mentor, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter's illustrious 19-season IPL journey has reached its conclusion. From match-winning finishes to breathtaking counterattacks, Dhoni has delivered numerous memorable batting performances over the years. Here is a look at some of the finest innings that defined his remarkable IPL career. The former Chennai Super Kings captain produced some of his finest knocks under pressure, showcasing his trademark finishing ability and composure. Here are five standout innings that remain defining moments of his IPL career.

64 vs Kings XI Punjab

While representing Rising Pune Supergiant during CSK's two-year suspension, MS Dhoni produced a sensational last-over finish against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016. With 23 runs required off the final over, Dhoni unleashed a remarkable assault, smashing two sixes and a boundary before sealing a thrilling four-wicket victory with a six off the final delivery against Axar Patel. The dramatic finish highlighted Dhoni's trademark composure under pressure and his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

84 vs RCB

Dhoni's highest individual score in the IPL remains his unbeaten 84, which he produced against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 21, 2019. In a thrilling run chase, the former CSK skipper smashed 84 off just 48 deliveries as Chennai chased a target of 162. Needing 26 runs in the final over, Dhoni struck 24 off the first five deliveries but CSK eventually fell agonisingly short by one run after Shardul Thakur was run out on the final ball.

70 vs RCB

During CSK's much-anticipated return to the IPL in 2018, MS Dhoni produced a memorable match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing a challenging target of 206, Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 34 deliveries, including seven sixes. He fittingly sealed the chase in style with a six when CSK needed just two runs to win, guiding his side to a thrilling five-wicket victory.

79 vs Kings XI Punjab

Just a day after his explosive knock against RCB, Dhoni delivered another remarkable batting performance, albeit in a losing cause. Chasing 198, CSK found themselves in trouble after losing early wickets, but Dhoni launched a spirited counterattack with an unbeaten 79 off 44 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. Despite bringing his side agonisingly close to victory, Dhoni's efforts fell short as Punjab defended their total by four runs.

54 vs Kings XI Punjab

MS Dhoni produced a match-winning unbeaten 54 off just 29 deliveries against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2010, guiding Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling six-wicket victory while chasing 193. He fittingly sealed the win with a six off Irfan Pathan, delivering an iconic finish that proved crucial in CSK's campaign towards their maiden IPL title.

75 vs RR

With CSK struggling at 88 for four after being put in to bat, Dhoni took responsibility for rebuilding the innings before launching a late assault. His unbeaten 75 off 46 balls, featuring four fours and four sixes, lifted CSK to 175 for five. Rajasthan came close in the chase but fell eight runs short. Dhoni’s innings proved decisive in a closely fought contest at Chepauk.

Having last played in IPL 2025 before missing the 2026 season due to a knee injury, the former India captain leaves behind an extraordinary legacy marked by iconic performances, memorable moments and lasting contributions to the franchise and the tournament. He went on to captain CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, along with two Champions League T20 triumphs in 2010 and 2014. Under his leadership, CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also the first to claim both the IPL and Champions League titles in the same year. He finished his IPL career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. (ANI)