NFL: The Hail Mary pass is football’s most desperate and dramatic play. It’s where hope meets heroics in the final seconds. Over the decades, these miraculous throws have changed games, seasons, and even careers. Here’s a look at the top 5 Hail Mary plays in NFL history.

1. Aaron Rodgers vs. Detroit Lions (2015)

With no time on the clock and down 23-21, Aaron Rodgers launched a 61-yard throw to tight end Richard Rodgers. The ball hung in the air for what felt like a long time before landing safely in Rodgers’ hands. Dubbed the “Miracle in Motown,” it was one of the longest game-winning Hail Marys ever.

2. Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins – “Hail Murray” (2020)

With 11 seconds left and the Cardinals trailing the Bills, Kyler Murray launched a 43-yard pass into triple coverage. DeAndre Hopkins jumped over three defenders to catch it. The pickup immediately went viral and is still widely regarded as one of the most athletic in Hail Mary history.

3. Doug Flutie’s Miracle – Boston College vs. Miami (1984)

Though technically in college, no list is complete without Flutie’s legendary throw. As time expired, Flutie launched a 63-yard pass to Gerard Phelan to beat Miami. The play launched Flutie to national fame and inspired generations of quarterbacks.

4. Randall Cunningham to Jimmie Giles (1985)

Before Hail Marys were trendy, Randall Cunningham delivered a masterclass in clutch football. In a snowy game against the Chargers, he connected on a 60-yard desperation throw with no time left. It was one of the earliest examples of the modern Hail Mary in the NFL.

5. Tim Tebow’s Game-Winner vs. Steelers (2012)

While not a classic "Hail Mary," Tebow’s 80-yard touchdown to Demaryius Thomas in overtime was a sudden-death miracle. On the first play of OT in the AFC Wild Card, Tebow silenced doubters and the Steelers defense, sealing one of the biggest upsets in playoff history.