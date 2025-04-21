NFL: Saquon Barkley has stunned the NFL with his athleticism, vision, and raw explosiveness. From game-changing runs to defining performances, here are Barkley’s top moments that electrified fans and solidified his status as a franchise player.

NFL: From the moment he entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley has made headlines for his freakish athleticism, acceleration, and ability to turn a simple handoff into a house call. He’s been a savior for the Giants, a nightmare for defenders, and now, as a Philadelphia Eagle, he’s looking to elevate his game even further. Here are the Top 5 moments of Saquon Barkley’s NFL career.

1. Barkley's Rookie Breakout – 2018 vs Jaguars

Right out of college football, Barkley made the league take notice. In his very first NFL game, he broke off a 68-yard touchdown run that showed everything: patience, acceleration, jukes, and top-end speed. Despite the Giants losing, Barkley’s 106-yard debut was the start of something special.

2. 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year Season

You don’t earn OROY honors without delivering consistently, and Barkley delivered all season long. He finished the 2018 campaign with 1,307 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 91 receptions for 721 receiving yards, all behind a subpar offensive line.

His 2,028 total scrimmage yards led the league, a stat line that put him in company with legends. Barkley became only the third rookie in NFL history with 2,000+ scrimmage yards, placing himself alongside Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James.

3. The Eagles Ankle-Breaker – 2019

Facing division rivals Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley put up one of his best plays ever - a 78-yard touchdown run. He overcame multiple tackles, made defenders miss in the open field, and rushed down the sideline untouched. Even in a frustrating season for the Giants, Barkley reminded everyone that he was still that guy. The run went instantly viral.

4. Career-High Game vs Washington – 2019

189 rushing yards. 90 receiving yards. 2 total TDs. This was Barkley’s most complete statistical game. He gashed Washington’s defense for chunk plays, one of which was a 67-yard touchdown that showed off his legendary second gear. It was a complete performance that proved Barkley could still take over a game entirely on his own.

5. Return from ACL Injury – 2022 Comeback Season

After missing nearly all of 2020 and struggling in 2021, Barkley returned with something to prove. He lit the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of 2022 for 164 yards and a touchdown, including a clutch 2-point conversion to win the game.

That performance set the tone for a comeback season where he posted 1,650+ total yards and helped lead the Giants to their first playoff win in over a decade. Barkley overcame injuries, critics, and doubt to return as one of the best backs in the league.