New Zealand defeated South Africa by 68 runs to level the T20I series 1-1. Devon Conway's 60 anchored the hosts to 175/6. Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears then took three wickets each to bowl out the Proteas for a mere 107 runs.

New Zealand bounced back in style during the ongoing five-match T20I series, defeating South Africa by 68 runs at Seddon Park on Tuesday. A strong partnership between Devon Conway and Tom Latham at the top and match-defining bowling spells by Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears shone for the hosts.

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Conway, Clarkson Power NZ to 175

Sent in to bat first after South Africa won the toss, New Zealand posted a competitive 175/6. Opening the innings, Devon Conway anchored the side with a vital 60 off 49 balls. Despite losing partners at regular intervals--including Tom Latham (11), Tim Robinson (1), Nick Kelly (21) and Mitchell Santner (20)--Conway's composure ensured the hosts didn't collapse as they did in the first match.

The final flourish came from Josh Clarkson, who provided the late-innings fireworks New Zealand desperately needed. Clarkson smashed 26 runs off just 9 deliveries at a strike rate of over 288, finding the boundary at will and pushing the total beyond the 170-mark.

Ferguson, Sears Lead Bowling Attack

Chasing 176 for a 2-0 series lead, the Proteas never found their rhythm. The New Zealand bowlers, led by Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson, exploited the bounce and movement on offer at Seddon Park to devastating effect.

The South African top order was dismantled early. Wiaan Mulder (16) and Connor Esterhuizen (8) fell quickly, and by the time skipper Mitchell Santner dismissed Jason Smith for 12, the visitors were reeling at 67/5.

George Linde provided the only real resistance with a brisk 33 off 12 balls, but it was too little, too late. Lockie Ferguson (3/16) and Ben Sears (3/14) ripped through the lower order, taking the final few wickets in a flurry. South Africa was eventually bowled out for 107 in just 15.3 overs, handing New Zealand a comprehensive 68-run victory and levelling the series 1-1.

For his vital 60-run knock that set the foundation for the win, Devon Conway was named Player of the Match. Both teams will now meet in Auckland for the third T20I on March 20. (ANI)