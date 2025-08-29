Fenerbahce has sacked head coach Jose Mourinho after a disappointing season. The club failed to meet expectations in domestic and European competitions, leading to Mourinho's departure despite a respectable win-loss record.

In a major announcement on Friday, Turkish SuperLig club Fenerbahce confirmed the immediate sacking of their head coach, Jose Mourinho. The high-profile departure comes amid a challenging spell for the club, which failed to meet the lofty expectations set when Mourinho took charge earlier this year.

Fenerbahce’s struggles in both domestic and European competitions played a significant role in the decision. The Istanbul side was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup and exited the Europa League in the round of 16 after a defeat by Rangers. Adding to the disappointment, the club narrowly missed qualification for the Champions League group stage, falling to Benfica in the playoffs and thus finishing with Europa League football for the upcoming season.

Mourinho's Stint in Turkey

The club’s official statement paid tribute to Mourinho’s contribution, saying:

"We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who served as our head coach since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Mourinho’s tenure, which began on July 1, 2024, was marked by 62 matches in charge, resulting in 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 losses—averaging 2.02 points per game. Despite these respectable statistics, Fenerbahce’s ambitions for silverware and deeper European runs remained unfulfilled.

Special One's Career

Known for his storied managerial career across Europe’s biggest clubs—including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Roma—Mourinho joined Fenerbahce hoping to steer the club towards domestic dominance and continental success. However, after an intense but brief tenure, the two sides have decided to part ways, bringing an end to what was a widely watched but ultimately disappointing chapter in the club’s history.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were rather surprised with Fenerbahce's decision as some found it as an opportunity to take a dig at Mourinho. A user posted a photo of the Portuguese manager with caption 'ordinary one' another user said that Fenerbahce termed the sacking as "parting ways" only because it was a coach of Mourinho's pedigree. Some Manchester United fans also said this is an opportunity to bring him back to Old Trafford.

