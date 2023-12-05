Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Neeraj Chopra gives 'Diamond League' response to exclusion from TV coverage during World Cup 2023 final

    Neeraj Chopra emphasises his preference for proper telecasting during events like the Diamond League and sheds light on his experience as a spectator at the cricket match.

    Neeraj Chopra: From cricket World Cup cheers to Diamond League desires osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    At the Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion in javelin throw, was present but went unnoticed on TV screens. Despite India's highly anticipated clash against Australia, which ended in defeat for Rohit Sharma and his team, Neeraj Chopra shared his perspective on not being featured on the giant screen or television during the match. In a recent interview with the Indian Express, the track and field athlete responded to the query nonchalantly, expressing his indifference to the camera's attention. Neeraj emphasised that he attended the match as a spectator, enjoying the experience in the stands rather than seeking televised recognition.

    He pointed out that his desire is for broadcasters to showcase his performances during events like the Diamond League, where, according to Neeraj, proper telecasting is often lacking. While acknowledging that he would have enjoyed the cricket match more if India had won, Neeraj reiterated that being in the limelight during the game was not something he actively sought.

    "I want them to show me when I compete. When I participate in the Diamond League they don't telecast it properly. Woh cheez hai asli (that's the real deal). At that time, they only show highlights. I went to Ahmedabad just to watch the match and I thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.

    "I would have obviously enjoyed it more had India won, but I had a good time in the stands. I never wanted the camera to pan towards me, that thought didn't even cross my head," he added.

    Neeraj Chopra, who was in Bengaluru for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India, also engaged in a rapid-fire question game at the event. Reflecting on his time training in Bengaluru in 2016-17, Neeraj expressed positive memories of the city. Additionally, he showcased his versatile sporting skills by mentioning his ability to excel in both batting and the "bhatta" (throwing) style of bowling in cricket.

    In response to questions about his life, Neeraj shared insights, including his favourite sports movie and his admiration for javelin thrower Jan Zelezny, a Czech Republic athlete with a world record in the discipline. Zelezny is renowned as a world and Olympic champion with a remarkable throw of 98.48 meters.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
