April 24, 2011, brought massive heartbreak for Sachin Tendulkar. It was his 38th birthday, but the Master Blaster spent the day locked inside his Hyderabad hotel room. He had just heard about the passing of his spiritual guru, Sathya Sai Baba, and the news left him completely shattered.

Sachin Tendulkar, locked himself in a hotel room after hearing about Sathya Sai Baba's death! What exactly happened that day?

Sachin Tendulkar always handled extreme pressure on the cricket pitch with a calm mind. But the Master Blaster had his emotional moments off the field too. Sachin was a massive devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He heard the news of Baba's passing in 2011, and it broke him completely. The day was April 24, which also happened to be Sachin's 38th birthday. Media outlets covered this emotional moment heavily back then.

What role did Sathya Sai Baba play in Sachin's life?

Sachin Tendulkar followed Sri Sathya Sai Baba with deep devotion. He visited the Puttaparthi ashram in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings whenever he got a chance. Sachin had mentioned earlier that Baba gave him immense mental strength and confidence.

Sachin once recalled a special book that Baba sent him right before the 2011 ODI World Cup. Sachin felt that the 2011 World Cup could be his final chance to win the trophy. He said that the book gave him a lot of moral support throughout the tournament.

Sachin stayed back in his room after hearing the tragic news

Sri Sathya Sai Baba passed away on April 24, 2011. Sachin was supposed to celebrate his 38th birthday that same day. He was staying at the Grand Kakatiya Hotel in Hyderabad. News reports from that time stated that Sachin went into deep shock after hearing about Baba's death and refused to step out of his room.

He put up a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on his hotel room door. The hotel manager told a news agency back then that Sachin skipped his breakfast and did not even meet his teammates. His birthday celebrations turned into a day of deep mourning.

Professional commitment despite personal loss

Sachin was actually in Hyderabad to play an IPL match for the Mumbai Indians. People even doubted if Sachin would take the field after Sathya Sai Baba's passing. This incident proved just how much Baba's death affected him. Reports mentioned that Sachin later travelled to Puttaparthi to pay his final respects to Baba.

Sachin's cricketing records won him fans all over the globe. But his spiritual connection with Sathya Sai Baba showed a very different side of his life. People still remember this 2011 incident as a pure example of Sachin's devotion and respect for his guru.