Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari inaugurated the renovated SATS Tennis Complex at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. The facility will host the upcoming Tennis Premier League, marking a step towards positioning the state as a major sports hub.

Telangana Sports Infrastructure Boost

Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated SATS Tennis Complex at the Lal Bahadur Stadium (LB Stadium) in Hyderabad, expressing confidence in the state's potential to emerge as a sporting destination. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and local leaders were also present at the inauguration of the facility, which is operated by the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) and houses the Telangana State Tennis Association.

Khelo India and Future Sporting Vision

Speaking at the event, Srihari highlighted the Centre's Khelo India initiative and the state government's efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure. "Khelo India has been given to Telangana; CM Revanth Reddy was adamant before PM Modi that we too can have a sports infrastructure, and now this has been given to us. We will tell the entire world that Telangana too has potential for sports," Srihari told ANI.

Hosting Upcoming Sporting Events

The renovated complex is also set to host the eighth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) from December 8 to 13. The upcoming edition will mark the first time the league is being held in Hyderabad.

Government Focus on Sports Development

The inauguration comes amid the Telangana government's stated focus on developing the state as an education and sports hub. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had reiterated this vision in June while laying foundation stones for sports complexes in different districts. The state government has also outlined plans to establish a Young India Sports University, with the stated aim of preparing young athletes to compete and win medals at the Olympic Games. The renovated tennis facility adds to the state's sports infrastructure as it looks to provide athletes with improved training and competition facilities.

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