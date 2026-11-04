Despite a 42-run defeat to the UAE, Oman has qualified for the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier due to a superior net run rate over Namibia. Namibia will now compete in the Qualifier Playoff to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Oman Secures Spot in 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier

Oman secured a place in the 2027 men's ODI World Cup Qualifier despite suffering a 42-run defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 competition here. Oman finished level with Namibia on 33 points but progressed directly to the 10-team global qualifier on the basis of a superior net run rate. Namibia, one of the co-hosts of the 2027 World Cup alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe, will instead have to compete in the Qualifier Playoff to keep their hopes of reaching the tournament alive, according to Cricinfo.

Match Summary and Performance Analysis

Chasing 227 for victory, Oman were reduced to 28 for 3 and never recovered from the early setbacks, eventually finishing on 184 for 9. Mujibur Ali top-scored with 65, while UAE's bowlers kept the chase under control. Earlier, UAE posted 226 for 8 after being put in to bat. Captain Rahul Chopra and Adeeb Usmani scored 47 each, while Basil Hameed contributed 43. Oman's left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/42.

Qualification Path and Tournament Structure

Oman's qualification comes despite a difficult finish to their League 2 campaign, having lost their last seven matches. They join the United States, Scotland and the Netherlands as the four teams to secure direct entry to the global qualifier through the competition. Namibia, Canada, Nepal and UAE will now join the eight-team Qualifier Playoff, which will also feature Jersey and Kuwait from the World Cup Challenge League A, and Italy and Uganda from Challenge League B.

The Qualifier Playoff will offer the final opportunity for teams to advance to the global qualifier, with four places available. The 10-team global qualifier will then decide the final four spots at the 2027 World Cup. The winner of the global qualifier will also earn direct entry to the World Cup group stage, while the teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter the newly formed Super Series. The 2027 men's ODI World Cup, to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, is scheduled to take place from October 2 to November 21. The 14-team tournament will feature 57 matches across 12 venues. (ANI)