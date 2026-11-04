A close-up video of Virat Kohli passionately singing the national anthem went viral during India's six-wicket win over New Zealand. Kohli scored 74 runs and became the first batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs at No. 3.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli lit up the Eden Park with his vintage performance in the Men in Blue’s six-wicket win in the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

With Team India chasing a revised target from 185 to 141 in 32 overs due to rain delays and interruptions, Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 74 off 51 balls, including 13 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 145.10, and formed a 113-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 37 off 56 balls.

With his 74-run knock, the veteran batter, who would turn 38 on Thursday, completed 13,000 ODI runs while batting at No.3, becoming the first batter to achieve this historic feat in the 50-over format at the international level.

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Virat Kohli’s Closer Look at Signing National Anthem Goes ,Viral

As Virat Kohli starred with his match-winning performance and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI runs in a chase, the former India captain went viral after a broadcaster’s ultra-close camera angle captured his vocal and passionate rendition of 'Jana Gana Mana' at Eden Park.

In a video posted by broadcaster Sony Sports Network on its official X (formerly Twitter), Kohli was seen standing behind a child mascot, who was holding a mic-fitted camera or broadcaster microphone, capturing his clear, passionate voice as he sang the national anthem.

As Kohli began to sing the national anthem, his voice echoed with raw emotion, giving fans a rare chance to hear his original voice clearly over the roaring Eden Park atmosphere. With eyes fixed ahead and chin raised high in deep focus, the veteran Indian batter sang 'Jana Gana Mana' with unbridled pride.

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Singing the national anthem before every match has become a cherished ritual for Virat Kohli, but hearing his raw, unfiltered voice through the broadcast mic made this moment truly unforgettable for fans.

For the first time, the fans managed to get a closer look at an Indian cricketer’s voice while singing the national anthem at the cricket venue.

In Top Form Since Test Retirement

Virat Kohli is no longer part of India's T20I and Test setup, as the veteran batter retired from both formats in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and has been solely focusing on ODI to extend his illustrious international cricket until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Since his Test retirement, the 37-year-old has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia (away), South Africa (home), New Zealand (home), England (away), Afghanistan (home), and West Indies (home), and now against New Zealand (away), maintaining brilliant form and anchoring India's middle order with customary authority.

In his last 16 ODI innings since October 2025, Kohli has aggregated 1002 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties, at an incredible average of 77.07 and a strike rate of 115.17. This highlights the astonishing late-career surge and renewed appetite for big scores that have defined his sole focus on the 50-over format.

In his ODI career, Virat Kohli has aggregated 15183 runs, including 55 centuries and 80 fifties, at an average of 58.84 in 318 matches.

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