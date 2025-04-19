Find out all the details about today's NBA Playoffs 2025 schedule. You'll also learn where the matches can be watched and at what time exactly.

NBA Playoffs 2025 are all set to begin today with the game between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams of the Eastern Conference will take on each other in the first round. While there are other games as well lined up for today’s playoffs action.

NBA Playoffs 2025: Today's Schedule

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 1 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons at 6 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 PM ET

NBA Playoffs 2025: Where to Watch It?

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: ESPN

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: ABC

NBA Playoffs 2025: Players to Watch out For

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milluwake Bucks

The Greek Freak is in his league this season as well. He has been one of the top contenders for the MVP award. His stats from the regular season read: 30.4 Points per game, 11.9 Rebounds per game, and 6.5 assists per game. He will be a watch out in today's NBA Playoffs 2025 game.

LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James will be the most awaited star to hit the court in the NBA Playoffs 2025. He is a fine matchup for the young and lethal Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, LeBron James is not 100 percent fit due to a knee injury and remains doubtful for Saturday’s game.

Nikola Jokic: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is another candidate for the MVP award this season. His consistency is outworldly and has surprised many, as the Serbian is nearing an average of triple-double figures this season. The Nuggets are struggling, with the team completely relying on Jokic. Nevertheless, it is he who will be the guy to watch out against the Clippers.