Happy Birthday Kelly Oubre Jr: 7 facts about the NBA star

Oubre Jr. has had several games where he scored a high number of points, showcasing his scoring ability.
Known for his three-point shooting, he has had games with multiple successful three-pointers, contributing significantly to his team's offensive efforts.
Oubre Jr. is also effective on the boards, contributing with rebounds in various games.
With his athleticism and defensive skills, he has made impactful steals and blocks in different games.
Oubre Jr. has demonstrated the ability to deliver in clutch moments, making crucial shots and plays during tight games.
Known for his versatility, Oubre Jr. contributes across multiple facets of the game, showcasing skills not only in scoring but also in playmaking and defensive versatility.
While displaying standout performances, Oubre Jr. has also shown consistency in his contributions, being a reliable presence for his team across multiple games.