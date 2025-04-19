The Miami Heat not only beat the Atlanta Hawks in the Heat vs Hawks Play-In game but also created NBA history.

The Atlanta Hawks have suffered a massive loss at the hands of the Miami Heat. In Friday night’s Heat vs Hawks final Play-In tournament of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks featured quite poorly, resulting in their NBA 2024-25 season getting folded.

The Heat vs Hawks match was quite close from the get-go go with Miami Heat taking a 33-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarter scores read 29-29, 24-24, respectively. Atlanta Hawks cleared their first quarter deficit by taking a monumental 29-20 lead in the final quarter.

This effort is what took the Heat vs Hawks match into Overtime. The issue with the Atlanta Hawks was that their core of Young, Okongwu, and Niang was performing, but their bench throughout the match was stagnant. This precedent followed in the Overtime as well, with the Heat dropping 17 points against the Hawks’ 8 points.

As a result of that, the Hawks vs Heat game ended 123-114 in favor of the Miami Heat. With this thrilling win, Miami has also become the first side to qualify for the NBA Playoffs after finishing 10th seed in the regular season action.

Heat vs Hawks: Herro, Wiggins Shine

One of the forces behind the Miami Heat was the offensive leadership that both Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins carried. Tyler Herro throughout the Heat vs Hawks game was consistent, dropping crucial points to keep a healthy lead.

He ended the final Play-In game with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Similarly, Andrew Wiggins kept the tempo going whenever he was on the court. He scored 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. The duo outshone Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu on the opposite side. The Miami Heat will now face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA playoffs.