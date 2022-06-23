Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Pistons linked with multiple restricted free agent stars following Jerami Grant trade

    After saving $20 million in the Jerami Grant trade, NBA’s Detriot Pistons are reportedly interested in multiple top restricted free agents such as Deandre Ayton, Miles Bridges, and Collin Sexton.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Detroit Pistons linked with multiple restricted free agent stars following Jerami Grant trade-krn
    Detroit, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Detroit Pistons are set to offer contracts to multiple young restricted free agents following the Jerami Grant trade. DeAndre Ayton has been a name linked to the Pistons since the Phoenix Suns’ exit from the NBA Playoffs. The young center could be out of Phoenix with differences in valuation between the player and team. Adrian Wojnarowski says, “They’re [Suns] very motivated to find a sign-and-trade, get some assets back for him. They do not value Deandre Ayton at a max contract.” Ayton would get an expanded role while playing with one of the promising young players in the league, Cade Cunningham.

    The Detroit Pistons seem like a viable option for the 24-year-old Miles Bridges. He was born in Michigan and even attended Michigan State University. From an on-court perspective, Bridges would also form a lethal duo with 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham, hoping for reinforcements after his rookie season. The Pistons will also add the No. 5 pick.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons

    If the Pistons can bring in Collin Sexton after his four-year stint in Cleavland, they will form one of the most exciting young back-courts in the league with Cunningham and Sexton. On the Pistons’ interest in the multiple young restricted free agents, Insider Jake Fischer said, “The other instant ripple effect from Detroit trading Grant to Portland is the sudden wealth of financial flexibility now facing the Pistons’ front office. Detroit has been linked as a potential bogeyman to steal Deandre Ayton, Mitchell Robinson, Miles Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Collin Sexton in free agency.”

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
