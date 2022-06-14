NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks considering John Collins trade

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     According to NBA insider Kevin O Connor, the Atlanta Hawks may trade its recently-signed big-man John Collins.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Atlanta Hawks considering John Collins trade-krn
    New York, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    According to NBA insider Kevin O Connor, John Collins could be on the move only a year after his five-year extension. In his recent piece, O Conner talked about the Atlanta Hawks considering moving up in the Draft or trading Collins elsewhere. Collins signed a five-year $ 125 million deal last off-season after playing a pivotal role in the Hawks’ Eastern Conference Finals run. Collins was often a roll-man for Trae Young and could make three-point shots at a reasonable volume and an efficient rate. In his first season with the new contract, Collins struggled with injury, as he missed 28 regular-season games and was far from 100%, as the Hawks were eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs.

    The Hawks may have their hand forced in trading Collins due to the number of other players they will have to deal with in 2023. The franchise will have Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, and DeAndre Hunter playing in the last year of their contracts. At the same time, young player Onyeka Okungwou will be a restricted free agent in 2024. In his piece, O’Conner said, “League sources say the Hawks are looking to add a lottery pick either by outright trading John Collins or including this selection. One of the teams they’ve had talks with is Portland.”

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 off-season - Multiple teams interested in DeAndre Ayton

    The Portland Trailblazers have reportedly shown an inclination to trade their pick for a ‘win-now’ move, and trading for the multi-faceted and skilled Collins would undoubtedly help the Blazers compete. The Hawks have been linked to the likes of De’Andre Ayton and Rudy Gobert. Atlanta could explore possibilities of moving John Collins in such a deal, whether a direct trade or a multi-team trade.

