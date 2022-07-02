NBA: Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn; prefers Phoenix and Miami

A few hours before the NBA Free Agency 2022 started, one of the biggest news of the off-season broke as Kevin Durant reportedly asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, despite having four years left on his contract. The forward prefers a trade to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat. With Durant still one of the best players in the league who is under contract for the next four years, the Nets will be expecting a 'historic' offer in exchange for the former Most Valuable Player's (MVP's) services.

"Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant," reported Insider Adrian Wojranowski minutes after the initial news broke.

ALSO READ: NBA FREE-AGENCY 2022 - ANFERNEE SIMONS SIGNS 4-YEAR-USD 100 MILLION CONTRACT WITH PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

In another tweet, Wojranowski reported, "As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will be available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historical return on players and Draft picks."

While this was big news, it was not entirely unexpected. Durant's relationship with the Nets' front office had recently soured as the team was unwilling to give a long-term contract to star teammate and friend Kyrie Irving. As a result of the Durant to Phoenix rumours, the Suns became the favourites to win the NBA title on various betting sportsbooks.

ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency 2022 - Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Wizards

A potential sign and trade to Phoenix for Durant would likely include a haul of picks and assets along with Restricted Free Agent DeAndre Ayton.