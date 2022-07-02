Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn; prefers Phoenix and Miami

    According to multiple reliable insiders, Kevin Durant has asked to be traded from NBA's Brooklyn Nets, preferably to Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat.

    NBA national basketball association: Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn; prefers Phoenix and Miami-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Brooklyn, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    A few hours before the NBA Free Agency 2022 started, one of the biggest news of the off-season broke as Kevin Durant reportedly asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, despite having four years left on his contract. The forward prefers a trade to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat. With Durant still one of the best players in the league who is under contract for the next four years, the Nets will be expecting a 'historic' offer in exchange for the former Most Valuable Player's (MVP's) services.

    "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant," reported Insider Adrian Wojranowski minutes after the initial news broke.

    ALSO READ: NBA FREE-AGENCY 2022 - ANFERNEE SIMONS SIGNS 4-YEAR-USD 100 MILLION CONTRACT WITH PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

    In another tweet, Wojranowski reported, "As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will be available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historical return on players and Draft picks."

    While this was big news, it was not entirely unexpected. Durant's relationship with the Nets' front office had recently soured as the team was unwilling to give a long-term contract to star teammate and friend Kyrie Irving. As a result of the Durant to Phoenix rumours, the Suns became the favourites to win the NBA title on various betting sportsbooks.

    ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency 2022 - Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Wizards

    A potential sign and trade to Phoenix for Durant would likely include a haul of picks and assets along with Restricted Free Agent DeAndre Ayton.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant ton, Ravindra Jadeja 50 help India finish Day 1 on top against England; netizens amused-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pant's ton, Jadeja's 50 help India finish Day 1 on top; netizens amused

    NBA national basketball association: History made as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony-Towns sign maximum contract extensions-krn

    NBA: History made as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns sign maximum contract extensions

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history with Denver Nuggets-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': Winning is crucial, but not the only thing-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Winning is crucial, but not the only thing'

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant ton, Ravindra Jadeja 50 help India finish Day 1 on top against England; netizens amused-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pant's ton, Jadeja's 50 help India finish Day 1 on top; netizens amused

    Manipur landslide toll mounts to 20, over 44 still missing

    Manipur landslide toll mounts to 20, over 44 still missing

    NBA national basketball association: History made as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony-Towns sign maximum contract extensions-krn

    NBA: History made as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns sign maximum contract extensions

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history with Denver Nuggets-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people - adt

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon