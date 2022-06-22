Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: Charlotte Hornets has 'real interest' in Russell Westbrook trade

    NBA's Charlotte Hornets reportedly are interested in point guard Russell Westbrook, who has a year left on his contract.

    Charlotte, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

    According to insider Kevin O Connor, the Charlotte Hornets are interested in trading for Russell Westbrook. While this may sound like the Hornets are interested in Westbrook, it's more about Westbrook's contract. Westbrook is owed $47 million for one year. The Hornets, who owe Big multi-year contracts to the likes of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, can use such a trade as an opportunity to clear cap space for the upcoming seasons. The Hornets are interested in bringing back Miles Bridges, who will likely cost the team a near-max contract and a maximum contract extension for Lamelo Ball is a formality. The Lakers can use such a trade to improve their depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis and acquire more reasonable contracts to potentially trade for a star (such as Kyrie Irving, who they are linked with). 

    In his recent piece, O'Connor said, "The Russell Westbrook interest that Marc Stein reported months back is real. Though Westbrook makes little sense as a player next to Ball, he does have an expiring contract, and the Hornets could be dropping the bag for restricted free agent Miles Bridges, plus LaMelo Ball's extension is around the corner."

    "It's a good time to move some other long-term salary [e.g., Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier] for an expiring deal in Russ. They could also explore moving up from 13 and 15 into the top 10. No matter what, the Hornets should prioritize finding a big scoring wing that can complement LaMelo. Bridges is good. With him or not, the Hornets need someone," concluded O'Connor.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
