    NBA off-season 2022: Wizards and Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner

    Indiana Pacers veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner are being included in trade talks with NBA’s New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

    NBA off-season 2022: Washington Wizards and New York Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner
    New York, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Reliable NBA Insider Shams Charania has linked Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner to the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards. Charania’s recent piece confirmed reports from last week that linked Brogdon to the Wizards and Knicks and Turner to the Knicks. The Pacers committed to rebuilding when they traded long-time franchise player Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento in exchange for second-year player Tyrese Haliburton. While Turner and Brigdon can help Haliburton and Co, the Pacers see more value in trading the two players. The Pacers are looking for young talent and draft capital in possible trade offers. Turner, 26, can help teams compete for thanks to his great shot-blocking ability and defensive instincts on the defensive end and finishing and three-point shooting ability on the offensive end.

    Along with the Wizards and Knicks, the Hornets are also said to be interested in the center. Turner would be a significant upgrade as the center on the Hornets, Knicks, and Wizards. Brogdon is a Jack of all trades who can score at three levels, play-make at a high level, and be a respectable defender. If the Wizards can keep Bradley Beal in free agency, Malcolm Brogdon will be a perfect guard to compliment. With the Knicks, Brogdon would be a much-needed steady presence around young star RJ Barrett.

    ALSO READ: NBA OFF-SEASON 2022 - SACRAMENTO KINGS INTERESTED IN ATLANTA HAWKS' JOHN COLLINS

    In his piece on The Athletic, Charania said, “The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centred on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. Sources also said that the Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the No. 10 and 11 picks, respectively. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. Still, Indiana, which has the No. 6 pick in the Draft, could elect to continue retooling its veteran core rather than rebuild entirely around young players.”

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
    Video Icon