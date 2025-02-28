Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025

Let's take a look at 4 actresses who will celebrate this important occasion in 2025, providing even more love and happiness to the year ahead!

This year (2025) promises to be exciting for Bollywood, with numerous popular actresses prepared to experience the pleasures of parenthood. From Athiya Shetty, who is already excited, to Amy Jackson, who is about to deliver her second child, these celebrities are making headlines with their future bundles of joy.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram to share a joint post sharing the news with their fans. Kiara and Sidharth dropped a picture in which they were seen holding a baby’s pair of socks. “The greatest gift of our lives👼 Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻 (sic)," the caption read.

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her second child in 2025. The actress uploaded a video on New Year's Day, revealing that she is expecting her second child with husband Michael Dolan. The actress quietly shared the happy news to her followers.

Amy Jackson is expecting her second child in 2025 with actor Ed Westwick. The actress announced the good news to her fans on social media. Now, her fans and followers are looking forward to the arrival of their second child, which will bring more love and pleasure into their family.

Athiya Shetty is expecting her first child with her husband, KL Rahul. The couple's child is expected to arrive in 2025, and fans are excited.

