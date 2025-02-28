Champions Trophy: South Africa batter expresses discontent over ICC favouring India with 'venue advantage'

The Men in Blue are playing all their matches in Dubai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant on their stance of not sending the team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

South Africa batter Rassie van dur Dussen became the latest to join in debate over International Cricket Council (ICC) favouring Team India by giving them a venue advantage for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The Men in Blue are playing all their matches in Dubai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant on their stance of not sending the team to Pakistan, who are the hosts of the Champions Trophy, due to security concerns. The ICC, PCB, and the BCCI had an extensive deliberation before the deadblock was broken after Pakistan’s demand for a hybrid model for the 2026 T20 World Cup was agreed by India, the host of the tournament.

However, certain cricketers, former and current, expressed their disappointment over the ICC giving an advantage to Team India by allowing them to play all their matches in Dubai. The likes of Pat Cummins, Nasser Hussain, and Mike Atherton were not happy with ICC’s decision. The latest being South Africa batter Rassie van dur Dussen, who expressed his discontent over India getting an advantage of playing at one venue.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash

Speaking to the reporters ahead of South Africa’s final group stage against England, Rassie stated that India has an advantage, given that they are staying in the same hotel, playing at the same venue, and using the same practice ground through the marquee event.

“It's definitely an advantage. I saw that Pakistan was commenting about it, but it's definitely an advantage.” van dur Dussen said,

“If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practise in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage," he added.

India is the only team that need not have to travel during the Champions Trophy 2025. Bangladesh first travelled to Dubai to play against India before flying to Pakistan to play their remaining two group stage matches. Pakistan played their first group stage match against New Zealand in Karachi before travelling to Dubai for the high-stakes clash against India. The Men in Blue won both the matches.

New Zealand players have travelled to Dubai to take on India in their final group stage match of the tournament. New Zealand won the first two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Rassie van dur Dussen on teams facing India in Dubai

Further speaking about India’s getting advantage to play all their matches in Dubai, Rassie van dur Dussen stated that pressure will be on other teams as they have to adapt to conditions while India can perform well, given the familiarity with the conditions.

“In a sense, it puts more pressure on them because whoever is going to play them in the semi or potentially the final is going to go there and the conditions are going to be foreign but they (India) are going to be used to it.” South Africa batter said.

“The pressure would be on them to get it right because they have all that knowledge." he added.

Team India have already qualified for the semifinal after two successive wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will play their final group stage against New Zealand on Sunday, March 1.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan hails Rohit Sharma's captaincy, says he balances leniency & control well

Latest Videos