India U-17 women's football team assistant coach sacked for 'sexual misconduct'

Indian women U-17 team assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been removed from his position following alleged sexual misconduct. SY Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) that oversees the All India Football Federation (AIFF), confirmed the development on Sunday. Ambrose, who is a former India international, was suspended and recalled from Norway following the "misconduct" with a player while the team was having a training and exposure tour in Europe for its preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be held in India between October 11-30.

"Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women's team, has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process," Quraishi said in a tweet. The CoA that manages the All India Football Federation (AIFF) affairs had informed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) concerning the happening. Head coach Thomas Dennerby witnessed the "incident" and immediately told the AIFF about it since it involved a minor.

The U-17 World Cup matches will occur in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. India has been pitted against the United States of America (USA), Morocco and Brazil in Group A. India gets its campaign underway against the USA on the opening day, followed by Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and 17, respectively. India's group-stage matches will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.