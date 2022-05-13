Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2021-22: Luka Doncic powers Dallas Mavericks to elimination-game win vs Phoenix Suns

    Dallas Mavericks were involved in an NBA 2021-22 Elimination game against Phoenix Suns. However, Luka Doncic handed the former a convincing win.

    National Basketball Associaition, NBA 2021-22: Luka Doncic powers Dallas Mavericks to elimination-game win vs Phoenix Suns-ayh
    Dallas, First Published May 13, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    As the race for the NBA playoffs heats up, Dallas Mavericks faced off against Phoenix Suns in the Elimination game of the Conference semis at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday. Meanwhile, the latter was involved in trash-talking, especially regarding Mvericks' Slovenian forward Luka Doncic. However, he instead got inspired by those talks and powered his side to a convincing 113-86 win, as the series is currently tied 3-3. It happened to be a payback for Doncic, who the Suns were constantly barking at in the previous match. Meanwhile, the final game between the two happens on Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Doncic was impressive throughout the match with his exquisite slam-dunks. Following the game, he reckoned, "I like when people trash talks to me. It gets me going. It's fun." He handed Mavericks its first elimination match win, while he has averaged 39 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the last three do-or-die contests.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: Who is Adele's live-in boyfriend Rich Paul? From managing NBA stars, net worth and more

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the meantime, following Doncic's terrific performance and Mavericks' crucial win, head coach Jason Kidd expressed, "Elimination is, I guess, the word that you guys use, but it's just another game for us on this journey, and our journey is to win a championship. Sometimes it ends early, and sometimes you're able to play until June. I think he enjoys the moment. He's not afraid of the stage."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Later, Mavericks defender Jalen Brunson added, "We just kept applying pressure. Now, it's over, and we've got to figure out how we'll steal a win in Phoenix." Meanwhile, considering the final match, Doncic has a good record as his only gamer so far, collecting 46 points and 14 assists against Los Angeles Clippers and creating 77 points, despite Mavericks losing.

