Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) has set a Guinness World Record for the highest online quiz participation in a week, with 3,90,812 users completing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue Quiz, aimed at promoting the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), the flagship youth engagement platform of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has earned a Guinness World Records title for achieving the highest participation in an online quiz within a week, with 3,90,812 users successfully completing the assessment during the designated period.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to MY Bharat at a ceremony held at Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday, according to a press release from PIB. The event was attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs Pallavi Jain Govil, senior ministry officials and representatives of Guinness World Records.

Minister's Remarks and Vision for Youth

The recognition was awarded for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz, a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging youth participation and awareness about the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. According to the Ministry, the quiz attracted more than 50.42 lakh participants from all 28 states and eight Union Territories through the MY Bharat portal, making it one of the country's largest digital youth engagement exercises.

Mandaviya congratulated MY Bharat and the entire team on this remarkable achievement. He said that the portal is catering to the aspirations of India's youth, who constitute nearly 65% of the country's population below the age of 35 years. He further stated that the trust and confidence of young people in the portal is evident from the fact that, in just three years, MY Bharat has recorded 2.19 crore registrations, with thousands of new youth joining every day.

The Minister also congratulated the youth of India for this Guinness World Record, saying that this recognition truly belongs to them and reflects the faith they have placed in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. He added that the MY Bharat portal is not merely a digital platform, but a credible and empowering space where young people can engage meaningfully, share their ideas, and contribute to the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047. This, he said, was clearly demonstrated when ideas shared by youth through VBYLD found reflection in the Union Budget 2026.

The Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Pallavi Jain Govil, said that the MY Bharat portal has emerged as a credible platform for meaningful youth engagement across India. She added that the portal enables multiple forms of engagement through the organic and voluntary participation of young people.

Record Verification and Achievement Details

The Guinness World Records assessment covered the period from October 25 to October 31, 2025, during which over 8.39 lakh quiz participations were recorded. Following a detailed verification process involving independent digital forensic audits, evidence validation and scrutiny of participation records, Guinness World Records certified 3,90,812 eligible participants, establishing a new world record.

The Ministry said the achievement highlights the government's efforts to use digital technology to expand opportunities for youth engagement, volunteering, experiential learning and leadership development, while advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)