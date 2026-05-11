Before the season even kicked off, all the cricket experts were saying the same thing: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians were a shoo-in for the top four.

When Mumbai Indians lost a last-ball thriller to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the fans felt something worse than the sting of defeat. It was the sight of Lasith Malinga, the man who had pulled off countless miracles in death overs, sitting alone and helpless. You have to wonder if he ever thought he'd see the day Mumbai's bowlers couldn't defend the legacy he built.

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Well, it's finally happened. For the sixth year in a row, MI is going home without the trophy. And the worst part? They were knocked out with three games still to play. Before the tournament, every cricket pundit looked at Mumbai's squad and said one thing: Hardik Pandya's team will definitely make the top four. Their squad depth was just incredible. Seriously, they had enough talent on the bench to field a whole other competitive team.

But all that strength stayed on paper. So, what were the main reasons behind the former champions' massive slide?

An Unsettled Playing XI

If you look at the years MI won the title or made the playoffs, they had a core team that rarely changed. This time, despite having a bench full of world-class players, Mahela Jayawardene and the management just couldn't lock down a final XI. Every time they lost, they would shuffle the team completely. In fact, MI used more players than any other team this season.

Key Players Injured or Out of Form

Rohit Sharma's absence was a huge blow, and not just for his batting. The team clearly missed his presence on the field. In the early matches, his solid starts saved Mumbai from batting collapses. But a muscle injury forced him to sit out for five crucial games. Besides Riyan Rickelton, Rohit was their most consistent batsman with the best strike rate.

On top of that, other key players like Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, captain Hardik Pandya, and Quinton de Kock also struggled with injuries. Santner was ruled out for the entire season, which was a massive setback.

Rohit's absence felt even worse because the team's core players were completely out of form. We're talking about Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Suryakumar, who smashed over 700 runs in the 2025 edition, has struggled to even cross 200 this season. He has a long list of single-digit scores to his name.

Hardik, India's premium all-rounder and the captain, was a disappointment with both bat and ball. His stats tell the story: just 4 wickets and 146 runs, with an economy rate of nearly 12. As for Bumrah, he has only managed to pick up three wickets all season. While his economy has been decent, this is easily one of his worst IPL seasons ever. And Tilak Varma, India's new T20 star boy? Apart from a half-century against Bangalore and a century against Gujarat Titans, he was just as inconsistent as SKY.

Questionable Captaincy

With all these problems, Hardik's captaincy also failed to rise to the occasion. In many games, he looked completely clueless. He was even seen getting frustrated with his own teammates on the field. For instance, in the first match against Chennai Super Kings, he had two of his own overs left but gave the ball to a less experienced player for the final overs. There was even a time when he didn't use the Impact Player properly.

Every 'bold' decision Hardik took seemed to backfire. Under his captaincy, Mumbai has lost 22 out of 37 matches. The criticism is getting louder: Hardik was brought in to build a new legacy of titles, but he seems to be dismantling the old one. Don't be surprised if the MI management makes some very tough calls next season.