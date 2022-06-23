Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Unique mountain biking festival kicks off

    Around 60 cyclists are expected to participate in the first edition of MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Unique mountain biking festival kicks off snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Shimla, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    The ceremonial flag-off of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race will take place on International Olympic Day (June 23) on Oak Over, Shimla.

    The cyclists will take a round of the main town of Shimla, showcasing the state's rich tradition, heritage and culture to the world. The ceremonial flag-off would be followed by the main race, starting on June 24 from Mashobara Shimla and finishing at Janjehli on June 26 after three competitive stages. This unique mountain biking race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

    Also read: MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

    Around 60 riders from around the country are expected to participate in this unique initiative, which is aimed at promoting the cycling culture in the state and the country, and showcasing the beauty of the terrain Himachal has to offer to the avid cyclists from around the world.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Unique mountain biking festival kicks off snt

    The first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli will see participants from six districts of the state (Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur Kangra, Mandi & Kullu), eight different states of India (Uttrakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh & J&K). The race will also have representation from Delhi Police, SSB, Army & Indian Military Academy.

    Some exciting riders, including Himachal Pradesh state and national champions like Prathvi Raj Singh Rathoree and Akshit Gaur, will participate in this one-of-a-kind initiative. The youngest rider, Kausatav Singh from Shimla, is 10 years old, while the oldest male rider is 60-year-old Rajesh Gupta. Seven women participants will also feature in this edition, including the youngest rider, 13-year-old Shambhavi Singh from Shimla and the oldest would be 25-year-old Astha Dobhal from Uttarakhand.

    The Riders, through these four days, would ride the distance of 175Kms (Approx) through the backcountry trails of Himachal Pradesh, reaching the maximum elevation of 2750 meters at the base of Shikari Devi, along with gaining a total elevation of 3880 metres. This makes it the most difficult four-day mountain race in the country, where the riders will face XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, and Lose Rock.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition details:

    Ceremonial Flag-Off: June 23, at 4:30 PM (HERITAGE RIDE) From Shimla town to beautiful place called Daak Bangla

    Start Stage 1: June 24, AT 7 AM, Daak Bangla to the beautiful apple farms of Chindi (Night Halt)

    Stage 2: June 25, 7 AM, Chindi stage start to Janjehli (Night Halt) 

    Stage 3: June 26, 7 AM start 12 PM finish at Janjehli; followed by Closing Ceremony

    Route Highlights:

    State Place: Shimla
    Today Days: 4
    Riding Days: 3
    Distance: 175km
    Maximum Elevation: 2750 metres approx
    Minimum Elevation: 800 metres approx
    Type: :XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, Lose Rock

    Race Route details:

    Day 1 - June 23: Shimla- Sanjauli-Dhalli-Mashobra-Daak Bangla(Night Halt at Daak Bangla).

    Day 2 - June 24: Daak Bangla– Sipur – Baldeyan - Naldehra – Basantpur – Chaba – Sunni – Tattapani – Alsindi-Kot Bank – Churag – Chindi. (Night Halt at Chindi)

    Day 3 - June 25: Chindi-Chindi School – Kot-Karsog market – Sanarli-Shankar Dehra – Raigarh – Bulah-Janjehli market. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

    Day 4 - June 26: Janjehli – Jarol – Baniyaad – Thunag – Jarol–Janjehli. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving free agency could impact Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets future-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving's free agency could impact Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets future

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?

    World Olympics Day 2022: From theme to importance, all you need to know - adt

    World Olympics Day 2022: From theme to importance, all you need to know

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie

    International Olympic Day 2022: Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra - A look at all medalists from India-ayh

    International Olympic Day 2022: Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra - A look at all medalists from India

    Recent Stories

    Sherdil Box Office Prediction Pankaj Tripathi film will win the hearts of the audience drb

    Sherdil Box Office Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi's film will win the hearts of the audience!

    CUET 2022 As UG registration reopens know how to apply eligibility criteria and more gcw

    CUET 2022: As UG registration reopens, know how to apply, eligibility criteria and more

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving free agency could impact Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets future-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving's free agency could impact Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets future

    Astrology prediction: Uddhav's government and career will fall

    Astrology prediction: Uddhav Thackeray's government and career will fall

    Assam HS Result 2022: Know passing criteria and pass percentage of previous years, other details - adt

    Assam HS Result 2022: Know passing criteria and pass percentage of previous years, other details

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon