MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Unique mountain biking festival kicks off

Around 60 cyclists are expected to participate in the first edition of MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race.

The ceremonial flag-off of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race will take place on International Olympic Day (June 23) on Oak Over, Shimla.

The cyclists will take a round of the main town of Shimla, showcasing the state's rich tradition, heritage and culture to the world. The ceremonial flag-off would be followed by the main race, starting on June 24 from Mashobara Shimla and finishing at Janjehli on June 26 after three competitive stages. This unique mountain biking race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Around 60 riders from around the country are expected to participate in this unique initiative, which is aimed at promoting the cycling culture in the state and the country, and showcasing the beauty of the terrain Himachal has to offer to the avid cyclists from around the world.

The first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli will see participants from six districts of the state (Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur Kangra, Mandi & Kullu), eight different states of India (Uttrakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh & J&K). The race will also have representation from Delhi Police, SSB, Army & Indian Military Academy.

Some exciting riders, including Himachal Pradesh state and national champions like Prathvi Raj Singh Rathoree and Akshit Gaur, will participate in this one-of-a-kind initiative. The youngest rider, Kausatav Singh from Shimla, is 10 years old, while the oldest male rider is 60-year-old Rajesh Gupta. Seven women participants will also feature in this edition, including the youngest rider, 13-year-old Shambhavi Singh from Shimla and the oldest would be 25-year-old Astha Dobhal from Uttarakhand.

The Riders, through these four days, would ride the distance of 175Kms (Approx) through the backcountry trails of Himachal Pradesh, reaching the maximum elevation of 2750 meters at the base of Shikari Devi, along with gaining a total elevation of 3880 metres. This makes it the most difficult four-day mountain race in the country, where the riders will face XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, and Lose Rock.

MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition details:

Ceremonial Flag-Off: June 23, at 4:30 PM (HERITAGE RIDE) From Shimla town to beautiful place called Daak Bangla

Start Stage 1: June 24, AT 7 AM, Daak Bangla to the beautiful apple farms of Chindi (Night Halt)

Stage 2: June 25, 7 AM, Chindi stage start to Janjehli (Night Halt)

Stage 3: June 26, 7 AM start 12 PM finish at Janjehli; followed by Closing Ceremony

Route Highlights:

State Place: Shimla

Today Days: 4

Riding Days: 3

Distance: 175km

Maximum Elevation: 2750 metres approx

Minimum Elevation: 800 metres approx

Type: :XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, Lose Rock

Race Route details:

Day 1 - June 23: Shimla- Sanjauli-Dhalli-Mashobra-Daak Bangla(Night Halt at Daak Bangla).

Day 2 - June 24: Daak Bangla– Sipur – Baldeyan - Naldehra – Basantpur – Chaba – Sunni – Tattapani – Alsindi-Kot Bank – Churag – Chindi. (Night Halt at Chindi)

Day 3 - June 25: Chindi-Chindi School – Kot-Karsog market – Sanarli-Shankar Dehra – Raigarh – Bulah-Janjehli market. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

Day 4 - June 26: Janjehli – Jarol – Baniyaad – Thunag – Jarol–Janjehli. (Night Halt at Janjehli)