MS Dhoni met a three-year-old fan before CSK’s Chepauk showdown against Mumbai Indians, winning hearts despite his absence this season. Injuries and poor form have left CSK struggling, with just three wins in eight matches.

MS Dhoni once again showed why he remains one of cricket’s most beloved figures, meeting a three-year-old fan ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. The heartwarming gesture came at a time when CSK are struggling in the tournament, sitting sixth on the table with only three victories from eight outings.

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The former CSK captain, who is recovering from a calf injury, has not featured this season. His absence has been felt deeply, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and his side battling inconsistency amid a spate of injuries. CSK’s Struggles

Despite being five-time champions, Chennai have failed to find rhythm. Sanju Samson, traded into the squad, has performed decently, but most other batters have lacked consistency. Even captain Gaikwad, who has scored over 2,680 runs for the franchise, has struggled to lead from the front.

MS Dhoni’s Journey Back

Dhoni, famously known for playing through injuries, had battled a long-standing knee issue during his final years as captain. He underwent surgery after IPL 2024, when CSK narrowly missed playoff qualification. Returning in 2025, he was used sparingly in the final overs, scoring 196 runs with flashes of brilliance, though CSK again failed to reach the playoffs.

At 44, MS Dhoni prepared for IPL 2026 but was sidelined by a calf injury that initially ruled him out for two weeks. A month into the tournament, he remains in recovery, leaving fans yearning for his presence on the field.

Even off the pitch, Dhoni continues to inspire. His meeting with the toddler fan ahead of the Chepauk clash was widely shared, reminding supporters of his enduring bond with Chennai.

CSK’s campaign now hinges on rediscovering form in the second half of the season. With Mumbai Indians looming as formidable opponents, Gaikwad and his men face a stern test.