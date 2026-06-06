Rewa Jaguars secured a massive 9-wicket win against Bundelkhand Bulls in the MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026. Ramveer Gujjar's 3/16 helped bowl out the Bulls for 74, before Akshat Raghuwanshi's explosive 42* off 14 balls finished the chase.

Rewa Jaguars' spectacular all-round show handed them a 9-wicket win over Bundelkhand Bulls in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

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Jaguars' Bowling Dominance

Rewa Jaguars delivered a dominant bowling performance against Bundelkhand Bulls. After electing to bowl first, the Jaguars made an immediate impact. Bundelkhand Bulls captain and opener Abhishek Pathak got an early reprieve when a catch was dropped off the very first ball of the innings, but Rewa quickly made amends. Ramveer Gujjar struck on the very next ball, dismissing Harsh Gawali for a golden duck on the second ball of the first over and setting the tone for what turned out to be a one-sided bowling display.

From there, the Jaguars' bowlers took complete control of the contest. Bundelkhand Bulls never managed to build any meaningful partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Reduced to 58/6 in 11.5 overs, the Bulls eventually crumbled for just 74 in 15.3 overs.

Gujjar Leads the Attack

Ramveer Gujjar was the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets for 16 runs in 2.3 overs. He was well supported by Sagar Solanki, Rohit Rajawat and Prithviraj Singh Tomar, who picked up two wickets each to dismantle the opposition batting line-up.

Parth Goswami was the only batter to offer some resistance for the Bundelkhand Bulls. He scored 25 off 30 balls before being trapped lbw by Rohit Rajawat and remained the lone batter from his side to reach double figures.

Explosive Chase Seals Emphatic Win

Later, the chase turned into a mere formality for Rewa Jaguars as their batters made light work of the target, reaching the finish line in just 5.1 overs. Akshat Raghuwanshi led the charge with a breathtaking knock of 42 off just 14 deliveries. The explosive opener tore into the bowling attack, like an international player, smashing four sixes and four boundaries to ensure the Jaguars wrapped up the game in emphatic fashion. (ANI)