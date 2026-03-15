The MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed to November 8 due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. This has also pushed the Portuguese GP to Nov 22 and the Valencia season finale to Nov 29.

MotoGP has confirmed that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed to November 8 due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, according to an official statement. This decision was taken in close coordination with the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the Promoter and the local authorities in Qatar, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety, well-being, and highest-quality delivery of the event for all participants and attendees.

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Following extensive scenario planning and calendar analysis, the revised date has been chosen to ensure minimal disruption to the wider MotoGP schedule. As a result, the Portuguese GP in Portimão will now take place on 22 November, and the season finale in Valencia will move to 29 November, while all other rounds of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship remain unaffected, the statement added.

MotoGP CEO on Rescheduling

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP, said, "This decision was taken with great care and in full coordination with our partners in Qatar and across the paddock. Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in MotoGP, as well as ensuring that every Grand Prix is delivered to the highest possible standard. We also recognise the importance of providing clarity for our fans as early as possible and ticket holders will be given the opportunity to rollover their tickets to the next event. "I would also like to thank our partners in Portimão and Valencia for their collaboration and flexibility in helping us deliver a smooth transition to the revised calendar. We are confident that the updated schedule will allow us to preserve the quality of the championship while offering fans an exceptional season of racing," the CEO added.

Qatari Federation Supports Decision

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), said, "The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) respect and support the decision of the MotoGP Sport and Entertainment Group to postpone the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar to November 6-8, 2026. We sincerely thank our fans, teams and partners for their understanding and ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lusail International Circuit."

FIM President Backs Postponement

Jorge Viegas, President of the FIM, added, "The FIM fully supports the decision to reschedule the Qatar Grand Prix. Considering the current geopolitical situation, safeguarding our riders, teams, officials, and fans must always come first. We are confident that the updated calendar ensures that the event in Qatar can be delivered in the safest and most professional conditions."

Geopolitical Context for Postponement

The developments follow amid heightened tensions in West Asia as military operations and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate across the region, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)