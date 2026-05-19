Rajasthan Royals face a critical must-win IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants to stay in the playoff race. After three straight losses, RR are in a virtual knockout situation. They face multiple challenges: a poor home record in Jaipur, extreme heat, and the potential absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Rajasthan Royals Face Must-Win Clash Against LSG In IPL 2026

The 64th match of IPL 2026 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 19, in Jaipur. While Lucknow Super Giants are already out of the playoff race and have little left to lose, Rajasthan Royals are under immense pressure as they continue their fight for a playoff spot. RR currently sit fifth on the points table with 12 points and must win both remaining matches to stay alive in the tournament.

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Playoff Race Intensifies For Rajasthan Royals

The race for the final IPL 2026 playoff berth has turned into a thrilling contest involving multiple teams. Rajasthan Royals suffered a major setback after losing to Delhi Capitals, marking their third consecutive defeat of the season. That result pushed RR into a tense five-team battle for qualification. Now, the Jaipur-based franchise enters every remaining game in a virtual knockout situation.

Jaipur Conditions Present A Double Challenge For RR

Rajasthan Royals face two major hurdles heading into the crucial clash. The first is their poor home record this season. RR have played three matches in Jaipur so far and lost all of them, making their home ground far from a fortress.

The second challenge is the extreme weather conditions. Temperatures in Jaipur are expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius during the match, raising concerns about player fitness and fatigue. Playing back-to-back games in such intense heat could test the squad physically and mentally.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Fitness Remains Uncertain

Adding to Rajasthan’s worries is uncertainty surrounding Ravindra Jadeja’s fitness. The experienced all-rounder missed the previous match because of injury, and there is still no official confirmation regarding his availability for the LSG clash. His absence could significantly weaken Rajasthan’s balance in both batting and bowling departments.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK Legend MS Dhoni Enthralls Chepauk Crowd with Lap of Honour After Final Home Game (WATCH)

Yashasvi Jaiswal Under Pressure To Deliver

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled for consistency in recent matches, creating another headache for Rajasthan Royals. In his last five innings, he has managed only one notable score. More concerning for RR is the fact that Jaiswal has been dismissed inside the powerplay in seven of his 12 innings this season. Rajasthan will desperately need him to rediscover form in this must-win encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants Show Signs Of Revival

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, Lucknow Super Giants have shown encouraging improvement in recent games. LSG have won two of their last three matches, and the team appears more settled now. Their batting unit has started clicking consistently, while the bowling attack continues to remain one of their strengths.

Mitchell Marsh And Prince Yadav In Focus

Mitchell Marsh has emerged as one of LSG’s most dependable performers this season, consistently contributing crucial runs at the top. Young pacer Prince Yadav has also impressed with his performances and is being viewed as a promising talent for the future. Even though playoffs are out of reach, LSG will aim to finish the season strongly and build momentum for next year.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI

• Yashasvi Jaiswal

• Vaibhav Suryavanshi

• Dhruv Jurel

• Riyan Parag (Captain)

• Shimron Hetmyer

• Donovan Ferreira

• Shubham Dubey

• Dasun Shanaka

• Jofra Archer

• Brijesh Sharma/Sushant Mishra

• Tushar Deshpande

• Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI

• Mitchell Marsh

• Josh Inglis

• Nicholas Pooran

• Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper)

• Abdul Samad

• Akshat Raghuwanshi

• Mukul Choudhary

• Shahbaz Ahmed

• Mohammed Shami

• Mayank Yadav

• Akash Singh

• Prince Yadav

Also Read: CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Cricket Match? Results, Highlights, and Key Performances